Voya Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Wsfs Finl (WSFS) by $1.68 Million as Stock Declined; Team Com (TISI) Holder Gamco Investors Et Al Boosted Holding by $517,242

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Team Inc Com (TISI) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 30,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% . The hedge fund held 1.61M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.18M, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Team Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $516.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.06. About 859,531 shares traded or 335.44% up from the average. Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) has declined 26.07% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TISI News: 04/04/2018 – Team Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 11-12; 21/04/2018 – DJ Team Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TISI); 08/05/2018 – Team Inc 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 13/03/2018 – TEAM INC 4Q REV. $316.3M, EST. $313.0M; 05/03/2018 Team Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Team Inc 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 58c; 13/03/2018 – TEAM INC 4Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 1.0C; 15/03/2018 – Team Inc Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – TISI CREDIT AMENDMENT ELIMINATES TOTAL LEVERAGE RATIO COVENANT; 09/03/2018 – Team, Inc. Announces Amendment to Credit Facility

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS) by 10.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 44,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 379,866 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.66 million, down from 424,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wsfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $42.71. About 123,982 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 05/04/2018 WSFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Peggy Eddens’ Role Expands to Exec VP, Chief Associate and Customer Experience Officer; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Raises Dividend to 11c Vs. 9c; 21/04/2018 – DJ WSFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSFS); 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Core EPS 76; 19/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Bank Amplifies Team that Oversees its Retail Office Network; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $57.7M; 03/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q EPS $1.16; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes 4c/Shr Gain for Fraud Recover

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $44.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Core Mark Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:CORE) by 19,090 shares to 38,287 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 88,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Redwood Tr Inc (NYSE:RWT).

Analysts await WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 5.21% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WSFS’s profit will be $48.45 million for 11.73 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by WSFS Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold WSFS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 57.51% more from 25.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Ltd (Trc) holds 0% or 51 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Endeavour Cap Advsrs has 2.61% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 384,662 shares. Glenmede Com Na invested 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). The Massachusetts-based Geode Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Federated Pa reported 0.02% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 8,833 shares. Rothschild & Co Asset Management Us Inc holds 259,061 shares. The New Jersey-based Roundview Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 25,611 shares stake. Legal & General Group Plc holds 0% or 23,396 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Advsrs has invested 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Corbyn Inv Management Md owns 36,726 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd has 4,703 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Ltd reported 34,284 shares. Hennessy Advsr reported 0.07% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold TISI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.41 million shares or 5.41% less from 33.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 22,996 shares or 0% of the stock. Aristotle Boston Lc holds 1.1% in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) or 1.21 million shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 124,335 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Ltd owns 0% invested in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) for 220,388 shares. Gru owns 22,415 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 10,626 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 23,574 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System, a New York-based fund reported 12,373 shares. Parkside Bancorp & Tru owns 38 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0% of its portfolio in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). Price T Rowe Md stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 5,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 357,933 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 46,392 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability owns 1.34% invested in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) for 215,273 shares.

