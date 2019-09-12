Voya Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Eagle Bancorp Md (EGBN) Stake by $931,392; Shares Declined; Penn Capital Management Co Lowered Its Modine Mfg Co (MOD) Holding by $409,220; Market Value Declined

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Modine Mfg Co (MOD) by 4.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 29,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The hedge fund held 668,749 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.57 million, down from 697,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Modine Mfg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $579.02M market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $11.41. About 505,978 shares traded or 91.49% up from the average. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc Md (EGBN) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 17,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.71% . The institutional investor held 574,993 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.12 million, down from 592,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Eagle Bancorp Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $43.79. About 19,814 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has declined 26.24% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical EGBN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGBN); 03/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Eagle Bancorp, Inc; 18/05/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain; 05/03/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP NAMES NORMAN R. POZEZ VICE CHAIRMAN; 05/04/2018 – Fed St Louis: Eagle Bank President Joins St. Louis Fed’s Little Rock Branch Board; 05/03/2018 – Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Norman R. Pozez to Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Announces Earnings Call On April 19, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces 32% Increase in Net Income for First Quarter of 2018 Over 2017 and Total Assets of $7.7 Billion; 12/03/2018 – EagleBank Announces Five-Year Partnership with D.C. United

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 8,585 shares to 14,513 shares, valued at $809,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Milacron Hldgs Corp by 166,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 966,101 shares, and has risen its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $44,488 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 8 investors sold MOD shares while 42 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 43.57 million shares or 0.05% more from 43.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 3,856 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Company owns 159,921 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Paradigm Cap New York stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Goldman Sachs Gp holds 45,411 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 1.57 million shares stake. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.04% or 91,474 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Global Management Ltd owns 0% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 23,844 shares. Rice Hall James & Associate Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 134,926 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc holds 615,549 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 5,781 shares. 32,915 were accumulated by Globeflex Cap Lp. Tower Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 133 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt Co has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 485,658 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD).

Analysts await Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 28.57% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MOD’s profit will be $12.69M for 11.41 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Modine Manufacturing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $46.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 42,285 shares to 481,067 shares, valued at $31.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 13,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,403 shares, and has risen its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Analysts await Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 6.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.13 per share. EGBN’s profit will be $36.62M for 10.33 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Eagle Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.85% negative EPS growth.