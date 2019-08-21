Voya Investment Management Has Raised Position in First Ctzns Bancshares N (FCNCA) by $346,357; Sessa Capital Im LP Has Boosted Holding in Entercom Communications (ETM)

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (FCNCA) by 29.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 851 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The institutional investor held 3,696 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 2,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $446.93. About 36,845 shares traded. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) has risen 13.45% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCNCA News: 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 27/03/2018 HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank FCNCA; 27/03/2018 – FIRST-CITIZENS BANK SAYS MERGER WITH HOMEBANCORP INC IS EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP – UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT, FIRST CITIZENS HAS AGREED TO VOLUNTARY DISMISSAL OF ITS LAWSUIT BEFORE NORTH CAROLINA BUSINESS COURT; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP BUYS BACK ALL KS SHRS OWNED BY FIRST CITIZENS; 25/04/2018 – FIRST CITIZENS 1Q EPS $8.35; 10/04/2018 – First Citizens Issues Clarification on Milwaukee Area Guaranty Bank Branches; 27/03/2018 – HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank; 01/05/2018 – First Citizens Bank Completes Merger With Homebancorp, Homebanc; 02/05/2018 – Fourth Annual First Citizens Bank Small Business Forecast Shows U.S. Small Business Owners Positive About 2018, Less Certain Ab

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 239,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 5.44M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.56 million, up from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.71. About 1.54 million shares traded or 7.85% up from the average. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Entercom Communications Corp Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETM); 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M; 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $44.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 93,131 shares to 271,186 shares, valued at $49.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 10,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 701,188 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.37 million activity. $880 worth of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was bought by NIX CRAIG L on Thursday, June 6. HOLDING FRANK B JR had bought 200 shares worth $74,110. $843,750 worth of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was bought by Holding Olivia Britton.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold FCNCA shares while 52 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 5.42 million shares or 2.89% more from 5.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century Incorporated owns 24,965 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, a Arizona-based fund reported 5 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 0.04% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Federated Inc Pa invested in 0% or 41 shares. Sei Invests has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 8,793 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 10,195 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 842 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Raymond James has 1,531 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). First Citizens State Bank holds 4.36% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) or 96,169 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company holds 0.01% or 2,429 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd invested in 45,905 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $11.74 million activity.