Voya Investment Management Has Raised Futurefuel (FF) Holding; Lifeway Foods (LWAY) SI Increased By 1891.11%

Lifeway Foods Inc (NASDAQ:LWAY) had an increase of 1891.11% in short interest. LWAY’s SI was 89,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1891.11% from 4,500 shares previously. With 74,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Lifeway Foods Inc (NASDAQ:LWAY)’s short sellers to cover LWAY’s short positions. The SI to Lifeway Foods Inc’s float is 2.07%. It closed at $2.86 lastly. It is down 7.84% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LWAY News: 11/05/2018 – LIFEWAY FOODS INC – UPON WALDRON’S RESIGNATION, LIFEWAY WILL APPOINT ERIC HANSON, AS CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER AND INTERIM CFO; 30/03/2018 – LIFEWAY FOODS INC QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.11; 11/05/2018 – LIFEWAY FOODS INC – ON MAY 7, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH CIBC BANK USA; 13/03/2018 – Lifeway Foods Executives to Ring Nasdaq’s Closing Bell March 14 to Celebrate the Release of The Kefir Cookbook, Women’s His; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lifeway Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LWAY); 11/05/2018 – LIFEWAY FOODS – ON MAY 9, CFO JOHN WALDRON NOTIFIED OF DECISION TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE MAY 23, 2018 TO PURSUE ANOTHER BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – LIFEWAY FOODS INC LWAY.O QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.00; 06/03/2018 Lifeway to Showcase New Products, Release “The Kefir Cookbook” at Expo West; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Lifeway Foods; 30/03/2018 – LIFEWAY FOODS INC QTRLY NET SALES $26.3 MLN VS $30.2 MLN

Voya Investment Management Llc increased Futurefuel Corporation (FF) stake by 89.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Voya Investment Management Llc acquired 23,729 shares as Futurefuel Corporation (FF)’s stock declined 18.82%. The Voya Investment Management Llc holds 50,383 shares with $675,000 value, up from 26,654 last quarter. Futurefuel Corporation now has $475.49 million valuation. The stock increased 4.92% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $10.87. About 44,833 shares traded. FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) has declined 13.12% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FF News: 16/03/2018 – FutureFuel 4Q EPS 36c; 16/03/2018 FutureFuel Releases 2017 Results; 10/05/2018 – FUTUREFUEL CORP QTRLY REVENUES WERE $55.7 MLN, UP 3.0% FROM $54.1 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q Rev $55.7M; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 20/04/2018 – DJ FutureFuel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FF); 16/03/2018 – FutureFuel 4Q Rev $75.3M; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q EPS 92c; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q Net $40.4M

More notable recent Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) And Trying To Stomach The 79% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/20/2019: HGV,APO,BX,JCP,LWAY – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lifeway Foods, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lifeway Foods unveils plant-based frozen probiotic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Workhorse Group and XPEL among consumer gainers; Tata Motors and Lifeway Foods in losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Lifeway Foods, Inc. manufactures and sells probiotic, cultured, and functional dairy health food products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $41.06 million. The companyÂ’s primary product includes drinkable kefir, a fermented dairy product, in varies organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers ProBugs line of kefir products in drinkable, frozen, and freeze dried formats for children; frozen kefir in bars and pint-size containers; and European-style soft cheeses.

Investors sentiment is 0.5 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 3 investors sold Lifeway Foods, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. only 2 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 1.61 million shares or 7.85% less from 1.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton Advisors Inc, New York-based fund reported 107,511 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 9,585 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 100 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 25,800 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Mellon invested 0% in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY). Vanguard Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY). Morgan Stanley holds 2,456 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability holds 0% or 348,298 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn reported 151 shares. Geode Ltd Liability Company owns 38,028 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag stated it has 0% in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY). Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 180,900 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 49,100 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.60, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold FF shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 20.42 million shares or 2.17% more from 19.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF). Us Bank & Trust De owns 0% invested in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) for 43,748 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.06% in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF). Swiss Bankshares holds 0% of its portfolio in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) for 47,909 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp has 28,100 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation owns 299,450 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund reported 31,390 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF). Alphamark Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 30 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc, New York-based fund reported 3.88M shares. Legal And General Gru Plc reported 0% in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 77,453 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF). Geode Cap Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 513,713 shares.

More notable recent FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About FutureFuel Corp.â€™s (NYSE:FF) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Only 4 Days Left To Cash In On FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FutureFuel Releases Second Quarter and Six-Month 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FutureFuel Releases 2018 Results NYSE:FF – GlobeNewswire” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FutureFuel Releases First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:FF – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $29,905 activity. On Wednesday, June 5 the insider EGGER TERRANCE C Z bought $29,905.

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) stake by 19,855 shares to 273,305 valued at $20.24M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Square Inc stake by 5,026 shares and now owns 85,368 shares. Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) was reduced too.