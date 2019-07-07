Voya Investment Management Has Raised By $672,510 Its Nucor (NUE) Position; Dollar General (DG) Sentiment Is 1.18

Dollar General Corp (DG) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 301 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 256 sold and reduced their stakes in Dollar General Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 233.55 million shares, down from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Dollar General Corp in top ten positions decreased from 20 to 14 for a decrease of 6. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 223 Increased: 221 New Position: 80.

Voya Investment Management Llc increased Nucor Corp (NUE) stake by 5.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Voya Investment Management Llc acquired 11,595 shares as Nucor Corp (NUE)’s stock declined 10.42%. The Voya Investment Management Llc holds 220,909 shares with $12.89M value, up from 209,314 last quarter. Nucor Corp now has $16.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $55.31. About 1.82M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 12.57% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Steel Products Earnings Down vs 4Q Due to Typical Seasonality; 21/05/2018 – US NUCLEAR APPOINTED TO SELL zNOSE HIGH-SPEED GC CHEMICAL SNIFFERS; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SPEAKS WITH STEEL OFFICIALS IN PRESS CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO: CONFIDENT THERE WON’T BE STEEL SHORTAGE IN U.S; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Adjusted Earnings Better Than 4Q, Comparable to Year-Ago; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump and the case for protection; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JIM DARSEY TO RETIRE; CRAIG FELDMAN TO BE PROMOTED; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump, tax and the case for protection; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Total Tons Shipped to Outside Customers Up 6%; 16/04/2018 – Nucor Corp expected to post earnings of $1.08 a share – Earnings Preview

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 3.29% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $405.56 million for 22.29 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.08% EPS growth.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. The company has market cap of $36.15 billion. The firm offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products comprising paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food products, such as cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; perishables consisting of milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine; snacks that comprise candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, such as over-the-counter medicines, as well as soap, body wash, shampoo, dental hygiene, and foot care products; pet products, which include pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products. It has a 22.97 P/E ratio. It also provides seasonal products, including decorations, toys, batteries, small electronics, greeting cards, stationery products, prepaid phones and accessories, gardening supplies, hardware products, and automotive and home office supplies; and home products consisting of kitchen supplies, cookware, small appliances, light bulbs, storage containers, frames, candles, craft supplies and kitchen products, beds, and bath soft goods.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc holds 7.43% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation for 235,061 shares. Kdi Capital Partners Llc owns 137,814 shares or 5.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Provident Investment Management Inc. has 5.53% invested in the company for 282,137 shares. The Florida-based Polen Capital Management Llc has invested 4.72% in the stock. Coho Partners Ltd., a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.66 million shares.

The stock increased 0.62% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $139.95. About 1.32 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (DG) has risen 25.95% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.29 million activity. FERRIOLA JOHN J sold $5.29M worth of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) on Thursday, January 31.