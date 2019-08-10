Voya Investment Management Has Lowered Its Xylem (XYL) Holding as Valuation Declined; Visa (V) Valuation Rose While Koshinski Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $2.73 Million

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 8,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 125,071 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.89 million, down from 133,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $76.82. About 759,918 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 71.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 17,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 6,904 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 24,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $411.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 5.15 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd has 0.01% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 9,704 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 285 shares. Cambridge Investment holds 0% or 5,160 shares in its portfolio. Fil Ltd reported 10,207 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Group has 0% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 3,104 shares. Andra Ap holds 59,800 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Assetmark accumulated 0% or 783 shares. 134,977 are owned by Los Angeles Capital And Equity Research Inc. Hanson And Doremus Inv Management has 1,590 shares. 3,486 were reported by Leavell Investment Mgmt Inc. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). 305 are held by Sun Life Inc. 4,400 were reported by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Co. Park Oh invested in 0.01% or 3,126 shares. Goelzer Inc accumulated 25,288 shares.

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Xylem Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $44.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 1.78M shares to 2.55 million shares, valued at $225.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 22,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 671,827 shares, and has risen its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.29 billion for 31.30 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa – Strong Steady Growth Driven By Technology – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa: The Marathon Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa: A Dividend Growth Monster For The Next 25 Years – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA) by 103,119 shares to 117,119 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 5,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).