Voya Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Minerals Technologies (MTX) by $4.14 Million; Loomis Sayles & Company LP Boosted Holding in First American Finl (FAF) by $805,441

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 78,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 464,936 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.88 million, down from 543,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Minerals Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 543,099 shares traded or 188.33% up from the average. Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) has declined 28.95% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MTX News: 19/03/2018 MTX BOARD AMENDS BYLAWS TO REVISE PROXY ACCESS PROVISION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Minerals Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTX); 27/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies: Acquisition Will Be Financed Through Combination of Cash on Hand and Credit Facilities; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES IN AMENDED REFINANCING PACT; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 05/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies: Purchase of Sivomatic Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS OF $300 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Minerals Technologies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Minerals Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.13

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in First American Finl Corp (FAF) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 15,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The institutional investor held 292,751 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.72M, up from 277,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in First American Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $58.7. About 1.21M shares traded or 82.06% up from the average. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ First American Financial Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAF); 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Net $76.2M; 29/03/2018 – Loan Application Defect Risk in Adjustable-Rate Mortgages Slips Below Fixed-Rate Mortgages, According to First American’s Loan; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – First American Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 38 Cents Per Share; 20/03/2018 Housing Market Can Overcome Rising Interest Rates, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 20/04/2018 – Two Market Dynamics Fueling the Housing Shortage, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 12/04/2018 – First American Mortgage Solutions Expands Product Access Through Its Digital Gateway; 23/05/2018 – The Surprising Impact of Rising Rates on Market Potential, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 09/05/2018 – First American Financial Names Martha B. Wyrsch to Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold MTX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 32.55 million shares or 0.67% less from 32.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset stated it has 0% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 5,082 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lapides Asset Mgmt Limited, a Connecticut-based fund reported 95,400 shares. First Manhattan owns 342,576 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. 20,316 were reported by Comerica Bancorporation. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 6,011 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc accumulated 0.03% or 13,303 shares. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 25,573 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.01% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) or 1.93M shares. Sei Investments accumulated 35,015 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0.01% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). The Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Blair William Il reported 0.01% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 73,648 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX).

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $71,984 activity.

Analysts await Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 20.47% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.27 per share. MTX’s profit will be $35.41M for 13.18 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Minerals Technologies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.01% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Minerals Technologies Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:MTX – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Minerals Technologies Provides Update on Second Quarter 2019 Outlook; Implements Restructuring and Cost Savings Program – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Minerals Technologies Announces Price Increases for all Bentonite Products – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Minerals Technologies Completes Acquisition of Sivomatic Holding B.V. – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Think About Minerals Technologies Inc.’s (NYSE:MTX) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $46.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 27,082 shares to 505,402 shares, valued at $41.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 15,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 460,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $53.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 40,580 shares to 180,957 shares, valued at $24.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perspecta Inc by 231,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 482,853 shares, and cut its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of Ameri (NYSE:RGA).