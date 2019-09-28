Voya Investment Management Has Lowered Callaway Golf Co (ELY) Stake; AO WORLD PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KIN (AOWDF) SI Increased By 2.68%

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased Callaway Golf Co (ELY) stake by 10.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 122,500 shares as Callaway Golf Co (ELY)’s stock rose 6.63%. The Voya Investment Management Llc holds 1.01M shares with $17.28M value, down from 1.13M last quarter. Callaway Golf Co now has $1.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.11. About 622,950 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 4.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q EPS 65c; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Bd of Directors of Callaway Golf Co; 15/05/2018 – Pioneer Investment Management Buys 1.1% of Callaway Golf; 22/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q Net $62.9M; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 48c; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 51C

AO World plc operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company has market cap of $477.83 million. The firm offers TVs, home cinema and sound bars, Blu-ray and DVD players, TV accessories, audio products, and set top and smart TV boxes; and computing products, including laptops, desktop PCÂ’s, tablets, computing accessories, software, storage products, and monitors and projectors, as well as scanners, printers, and inks. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides laundry products, such as washing machines, tumble dryers, and wash dryers; dishwashers; fridges and freezers, fridges, American fridges and freezers, freezers, chest freezers, wine coolers, and under counter products; and cooking products comprising ovens, hobs, cooker hoods, extractor fans, cookers, range cookers, microwaves, and compact cooking products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2019Q1.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $324,630 activity. Lynch Brian P. bought 6,575 shares worth $99,480. FLEISCHER RUSSELL L bought $73,750 worth of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) on Thursday, May 23. BREWER OLIVER G III bought 10,000 shares worth $151,400.

