Voya Investment Management Has Lowered By $23.93 Million Its Woodward (WWD) Holding; Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Shorts Up By 6.83%

Bridge Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BDGE) had an increase of 6.83% in short interest. BDGE’s SI was 531,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.83% from 497,900 shares previously. With 28,000 avg volume, 19 days are for Bridge Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BDGE)’s short sellers to cover BDGE’s short positions. The SI to Bridge Bancorp Inc’s float is 2.97%. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $26.46. About 50,414 shares traded or 79.81% up from the average. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has declined 18.64% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BDGE News: 23/03/2018 Bridge Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 04/05/2018 – BRIDGE BANCORP INC BDGE.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 06/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bridge Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDGE)

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased Woodward Inc (WWD) stake by 27.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 254,567 shares as Woodward Inc (WWD)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Voya Investment Management Llc holds 655,930 shares with $62.24M value, down from 910,497 last quarter. Woodward Inc now has $6.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.64% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $103.13. About 196,615 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $2.2 BLN; 12/03/2018 Paul Woodward Joins Balluun’s Advisory Board; 09/04/2018 – Woodward to Acquire L’Orange for Enterprise Value of $859M; 23/05/2018 – CHORUS SAYS GENERAL MANAGER SALES NICK WOODWARD TO LEAVE; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.35, REV VIEW $2.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc 2Q EPS 60c; 10/04/2018 – Law Firm HAYMAN-WOODWARD Announces Its Participation in SelectUSA to Facilitate Immigration and Job Growth; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES FY EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $3.47; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) repairs planned between 14 Mile Road and Quarton Road; 10/04/2018 – Seventh Annual Mongoose Jam to be held at Woodward Camp

Voya Investment Management Llc increased Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) stake by 1.47M shares to 1.51 million valued at $32.58M in 2019Q1. It also upped Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) stake by 66,068 shares and now owns 3.50 million shares. Retail Pptys Amer Inc (NYSE:RPAI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold WWD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.69 million shares or 3.11% less from 46.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 124,640 shares. Waddell And Reed invested in 676,503 shares. Black Creek Inv Inc reported 850,357 shares. Hightower Lc owns 2,821 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 9,844 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 86,961 shares. Westwood Holdings Grp Inc Inc reported 117,754 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 0.01% or 186,902 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp holds 0.01% or 1,300 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated has 160,815 shares. Nordea Management owns 120,506 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Trust Na has 0.11% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 5,742 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Llc reported 29,713 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 42,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold Bridge Bancorp, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 11.47 million shares or 0.92% more from 11.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 0% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Trexquant Inv Lp reported 8,569 shares. State Street holds 0% or 340,387 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). 2.21 million are owned by Basswood Cap Mngmt Lc. Millennium Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 144,470 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 0% or 7,200 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 31,651 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 3,050 shares. Sei Invs Com reported 11,136 shares stake. Prudential Financial has 0% invested in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) for 18,530 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.01% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) or 31,941 shares. Charles Schwab Inc has invested 0% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Ajo L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 134,484 shares.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $5.33 million activity. Lindenbaum Nathan bought $86,747 worth of stock or 3,126 shares. BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – L.L.C. sold 34,737 shares worth $1.07 million.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for The Bridgehampton National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $525.06 million. The Company’s deposit products include time, savings, and demand deposits. It has a 12.03 P/E ratio. The firm also provides various loans comprising commercial real estate mortgage, multi-family mortgage, residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction and land, commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loan products; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

