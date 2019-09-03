Voya Investment Management Has Lowered Baidu (BIDU) Stake as Market Value Declined; Zuckerman Investment Group Trimmed Its Position in Dollar Tree (DLTR) as Market Valuation Declined

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 16.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 7,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 37,097 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, down from 44,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $102.75. About 1.84 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu Trades Actively; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Net $1.1B; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQlYl, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Baidu Drops for Fourth Day in a Row: Chinese ADRs Tuesday; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi Drops in Trading Debut After Raising $2.3 Billion; 10/04/2018 – SENSORO SAYS COMPLETED MULTI-MLN DOLLAR SERIES C ROUND OF FINANCING LED BY BAIDU VENTURES, NORTHERN LIGHT VENTURE CAPITAL, AMONG OTHERS; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Adj EPS $2.60

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $101.71. About 1.43M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Dow closes more than 300 points higher as China tamps down fears of trade-war escalation – MarketWatch” on August 29, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba, Baidu, Blackstone, Comerica, Dollar Tree, GlycoMimetics, IBM, KKR, Target, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “15 Retail Survivors to Buy for the Long Run – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Costco (COST) Stellar Comps Aiding Stock’s Run on Bourses – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $258.70M for 22.91 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $411.27M for 21.59 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

