Voya Investment Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Geo Group New (GEO) as Share Value Declined; Cortland Associates Has Raised Position in Centene (CNC) by $16.51 Million

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 96.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 311,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 635,111 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72 million, up from 323,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.54 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (GEO) by 144.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 252,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 426,516 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 174,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 1.82 million shares traded or 115.51% up from the average. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 9.85% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 6,883 shares to 11,061 shares, valued at $894,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 8,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,012 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 16,643 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dubuque National Bank & Trust & Tru accumulated 162 shares or 0% of the stock. Psagot Investment House Limited invested in 0.01% or 3,238 shares. Howe Rusling has 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 2,218 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.2% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Homrich Berg holds 69,206 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors Inc stated it has 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Anderson Hoagland & Company has invested 0.43% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Rudman Errol M has 254,400 shares. Point72 Asset Lp has invested 0.28% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Guardian Life Insur Commerce Of America owns 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1,191 shares. Pinnacle Associates holds 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 33,878 shares. Parkside State Bank & Tru invested in 20,230 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Cwm reported 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

