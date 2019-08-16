Voya Investment Management Has Lifted Its Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holding; Cim Investment Mangement Boosted Costco Wholesale (COST) Stake By $458,590

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) stake by 172.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cim Investment Mangement Inc acquired 1,895 shares as Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Cim Investment Mangement Inc holds 2,995 shares with $725,000 value, up from 1,100 last quarter. Costco Wholesale Corp now has $120.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $274.2. About 694,163 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the

Voya Investment Management Llc increased Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) stake by 40.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Voya Investment Management Llc acquired 207,180 shares as Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)’s stock rose 5.22%. The Voya Investment Management Llc holds 724,777 shares with $88.04M value, up from 517,597 last quarter. Darden Restaurants Inc now has $14.41B valuation. The stock increased 2.13% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $117.36. About 424,343 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Cont Ops EPS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement owns 207,115 shares. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank Inc holds 12,202 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bartlett And Ltd Com has 0% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 998 shares. Atlantic Union Comml Bank holds 0.08% or 2,502 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Lc has 18,696 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pggm Investments holds 0.23% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 366,313 shares. Cleararc Cap Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). The Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Tobam holds 0.76% or 124,449 shares. Mesirow Fin Invest Mngmt owns 12,490 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. The Sweden-based Nordea Management has invested 0.16% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 8,935 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Goelzer Investment Mngmt Inc reported 70,141 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors holds 10,151 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communication Lc invested in 0.03% or 33,300 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Darden (NYSE:DRI), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Darden has $146 highest and $99 lowest target. $127.88’s average target is 8.96% above currents $117.36 stock price. Darden had 36 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of DRI in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) earned “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Friday, March 22. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) earned “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Friday, June 21. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by Robert W. Baird. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 21 with “Hold”.

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s (NYSE:DRI) Earnings In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “MKM: Bloomin’ Brands Positioned For Future Growth – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “7 things to know today and legal challenge brews over Orange County Convention Center construction project – Orlando Business Journal” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Buy Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) stake by 5,607 shares to 186,885 valued at $10.36M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) stake by 15,413 shares and now owns 329,799 shares. Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) was reduced too.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased Ishares S&P Smcap 600 (IJR) stake by 10,030 shares to 51,142 valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Class A stake by 2,487 shares and now owns 1,977 shares. Aptiv Plc was reduced too.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like Costco Wholesale Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:COST) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Costco (COST) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Roche personalized cancer treatment to cost about $204560 a year – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “China’s Luckin counts cost of Starbucks battle, looks to break even – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco has $30000 highest and $225 lowest target. $261.19’s average target is -4.74% below currents $274.2 stock price. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. Citigroup maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Friday, May 31 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, April 1. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $225 target in Friday, March 8 report.