Voya Investment Management Has Lifted By $597,280 Its Logmein (LOGM) Holding; Servicesource International (SREV) Sentiment Is 0.87

Servicesource International Inc (SREV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 34 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 39 sold and decreased their positions in Servicesource International Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 61.39 million shares, down from 64.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Servicesource International Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 23 Increased: 25 New Position: 9.

Voya Investment Management Llc increased Logmein Inc (LOGM) stake by 53.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Voya Investment Management Llc acquired 7,466 shares as Logmein Inc (LOGM)’s stock declined 6.24%. The Voya Investment Management Llc holds 21,333 shares with $1.71 million value, up from 13,867 last quarter. Logmein Inc now has $3.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $67.66. About 131,763 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – LogMeln Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin

More notable recent ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate ServiceSource (SREV) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ServiceSource International, Inc. (SREV) CEO Gary Moore on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) And Trying To Stomach The 78% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ServiceSource Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Servicesource International Inc (SREV) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

The stock increased 1.40% or $0.0126 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9153. About 73,586 shares traded. ServiceSource International, Inc. (SREV) has declined 73.83% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SREV News: 03/05/2018 – SERVICESOURCE COO BRIAN DELANEY TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE JUN. 30; 03/05/2018 – ServiceSource 1Q Rev $58.6M; 15/05/2018 – Viex Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Service; 03/05/2018 – SERVICESOURCE 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $58.6M, EST. $54.5M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – ServiceSource Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c-Adj EPS 1c; 03/05/2018 – SERVICESOURCE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF COO; 20/03/2018 – ServiceSource Expands In Sofia, Bulgaria To Serve Strong Demand Throughout EMEA; 05/03/2018 – SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL SAYS IT WILL BE INCREASING ITS EXISTING FOOTPRINT IN MANILA, PHILIPPINES, & ALSO OPENED OFFICE IN OKINAWA, JAPAN; 03/05/2018 – ServiceSource Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Operating Officer; New Regional Presidents Named; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: ServiceSource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Hcsf Management Llc holds 3.59% of its portfolio in ServiceSource International, Inc. for 5.52 million shares. Cannell Capital Llc owns 6.27 million shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.37% invested in the company for 1.94 million shares. The Arkansas-based Horrell Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.33% in the stock. Silverback Asset Management Llc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1.70 million shares.

ServiceSource International, Inc. provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies. The company has market cap of $86.11 million. It offers end-to-end management and optimization of the service-contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling, and recurring revenue business intelligence. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s solutions include outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management, including the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clientsÂ’ end-users.

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 32,791 shares to 631,102 valued at $1.12 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) stake by 665,239 shares and now owns 1.58M shares. Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fort Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 1,293 shares. Da Davidson And Company accumulated 6,641 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 41,522 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Co holds 0.01% or 16,217 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 69 shares. Rk Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2.76% or 119,700 shares. Blackrock owns 4.91 million shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated has 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 56,536 shares. 71,482 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 398,034 shares. Utah Retirement System has 9,537 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Profit Investment Mgmt Lc invested in 7,919 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 363,733 shares stake. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited owns 273 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About LogMeIn, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LOGM) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) Will Pay A 0.4% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LOGM vs. MANT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against LogMeIn, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LogMeIn to Discuss Modern Identity Challenges at ISMG Security Summit – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. LogMeIn has $88 highest and $74 lowest target. $79.67’s average target is 17.75% above currents $67.66 stock price. LogMeIn had 6 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens reinitiated it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7700 target in Thursday, August 22 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 12.