Voya Investment Management Has Increased By $686,295 Its Electronic Arts (EA) Stake; Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Trimmed Applied Matls (AMAT) Stake

Voya Investment Management Llc increased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 6.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Voya Investment Management Llc acquired 6,795 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Voya Investment Management Llc holds 117,929 shares with $11.94M value, up from 111,134 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $28.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $98.28. About 1.30M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) stake by 49.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 2.74M shares as Applied Matls Inc (AMAT)’s stock rose 13.81%. The Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp holds 2.80M shares with $125.79 million value, down from 5.55 million last quarter. Applied Matls Inc now has $47.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $51.81. About 3.45M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Wedgewood Prtnrs Inc has 2.33% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 272,032 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.07% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 243,676 shares. Cls Ltd holds 76 shares. Coastline Tru Com reported 0.23% stake. Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 2,284 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Int Financial Bank (Uk) Limited invested in 0.12% or 71,241 shares. Shapiro Cap Mngmt Limited stated it has 4,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Davenport Company Limited Company invested in 55,426 shares. National Services Wi owns 8,389 shares. Northern Tru Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 3.69M shares. Alps Advsrs Inc accumulated 3,883 shares or 0% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Principal Grp Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Investors accumulated 1.12 million shares. 44,899 are held by Mirae Asset Ltd.

Among 9 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Electronic Arts has $12000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $108.89’s average target is 10.80% above currents $98.28 stock price. Electronic Arts had 15 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Stephens. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 3 by M Partners. Goldman Sachs maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Monday, March 25. Goldman Sachs has “Hold” rating and $101 target. As per Wednesday, May 8, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy”.

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) stake by 9,204 shares to 320,595 valued at $11.12M in 2019Q2. It also reduced American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO) stake by 540,983 shares and now owns 1.86 million shares. The Trade Desk Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Down 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TSN, TWTR, EA – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Reasons to Ride Electronic Arts Stock Above $100 – Investorplace.com” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is Electronic Arts Stock Set to Rip 11% From Here? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Share Price Has Gained 127%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo lifts semi targets – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Applied Materials Announces Cash Dividend Nasdaq:AMAT – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Why Has Applied Materials’ Stock Tripled Over The Last 4 Years? – Forbes” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citi names top semi equipment stocks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Cordasco Financial Net has invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 29,432 were accumulated by Tcw Inc. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 237,625 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Td Asset Inc reported 4.17M shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Com accumulated 0.08% or 11,116 shares. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Ltd owns 345 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lvm Capital Mgmt Limited Mi accumulated 7,500 shares. 609,432 are owned by Ajo Limited Partnership. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 385,326 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. State Street has invested 0.15% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Needham Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.04% or 122,268 shares in its portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Lc accumulated 44,871 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 61 shares.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased Barclays Bk Plc stake by 212,241 shares to 298,874 valued at $7.77M in 2019Q2. It also upped United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 159,379 shares and now owns 474,151 shares. Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Applied Materials has $5800 highest and $3400 lowest target. $51.71’s average target is -0.19% below currents $51.81 stock price. Applied Materials had 13 analyst reports since May 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, August 19. Needham maintained Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) rating on Friday, September 13. Needham has “Buy” rating and $5600 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) on Friday, August 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, September 19 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, August 16. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, May 17.