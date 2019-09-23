Voya Investment Management Has Decreased Its Bloomin Brands (BLMN) Position; Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Upped Taubman Centers (TCO) Holding

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased Taubman Centers Inc (TCO) stake by 16.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc acquired 87,400 shares as Taubman Centers Inc (TCO)’s stock declined 19.89%. The Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc holds 621,394 shares with $25.37M value, up from 533,994 last quarter. Taubman Centers Inc now has $2.56B valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 249,907 shares traded. Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has declined 33.86% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TCO News: 21/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS NOMINATES DIRECTOR TO TAUBMAN CENTERS BOARD; 23/04/2018 – DJ Taubman Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCO); 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC TCO.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS RECOMMENDS TAUBMAN HOLDERS VOTE LITT; 26/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS – URGE TAUBMAN CENTERS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ELIMINATE DUAL-CLASS VOTING SHARE STRUCTURE; 01/05/2018 – Top-tier mall owners like Simon and Taubman are seeing strong rents despite a wave of stores closures. There’s still a steady demand from tenants to be in their properties, they said; 25/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS FILES PROXY SEEKING SUPPORT FOR TCO PROPOSALS; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 08/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SENDS LETTER TO TAUBMAN CENTERS HOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – Taubman Centers 1Q EPS 30c

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) stake by 21.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 311,930 shares as Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)’s stock declined 13.47%. The Voya Investment Management Llc holds 1.13 million shares with $21.33M value, down from 1.44 million last quarter. Bloomin Brands Inc now has $1.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $19.51. About 739,595 shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 12.71% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Rev $1.12B; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A STAKE OF 8.6 PCT IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF FEB 28; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q EPS 68c; 25/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Net $65.4M; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,116.5 MLN VS $1,154.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – JANA Partners Cuts Stake in Bloomin’ Brands to 2.6%; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 2.6 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC, AS OF APRIL 24, 2018 – SEC FILING

Analysts await Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.1 per share. BLMN’s profit will be $9.55M for 44.34 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Bloomin' Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.44% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold BLMN shares while 53 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 85.06 million shares or 2.98% more from 82.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 0.01% or 18,056 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 71,605 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Westwood Holdg Gp, a Texas-based fund reported 2.04M shares. Signaturefd Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 54 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited holds 161,815 shares. 7,600 were accumulated by Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh reported 1.42 million shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has 0% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 55,824 shares. 31,220 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Toronto Dominion Bank accumulated 444 shares. Amp owns 48,860 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Co Limited reported 700 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.05% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). 28,163 are held by Shell Asset Mngmt. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 60 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Bloomin` Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Bloomin` Brands has $2300 highest and $1900 lowest target. $20.67’s average target is 5.95% above currents $19.51 stock price. Bloomin` Brands had 6 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, September 5 report.

Voya Investment Management Llc increased Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) stake by 6,396 shares to 113,118 valued at $15.87 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) stake by 36,694 shares and now owns 198,313 shares. Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) was raised too.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $195,550 activity. The insider EMBLER MICHAEL J bought 5,000 shares worth $195,550.

Among 2 analysts covering Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Taubman Centers has $64 highest and $4100 lowest target. $52.50’s average target is 25.45% above currents $41.85 stock price. Taubman Centers had 5 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Sandler O’Neill maintained the shares of TCO in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by Morgan Stanley.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased Welltower Inc stake by 1.12 million shares to 153,364 valued at $12.50 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) stake by 346,368 shares and now owns 303,547 shares. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) was reduced too.