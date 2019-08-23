Voya Investment Management Has Decreased Dermira (DERM) Stake; Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) Sentiment Is 1.17

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (HCAP) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 7 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 6 trimmed and sold equity positions in Harvest Capital Credit Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 310,518 shares, down from 370,793 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Harvest Capital Credit Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 3 New Position: 4.

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased Dermira Inc (DERM) stake by 97.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 647,380 shares as Dermira Inc (DERM)’s stock declined 16.18%. The Voya Investment Management Llc holds 13,486 shares with $183,000 value, down from 660,866 last quarter. Dermira Inc now has $482.51 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.87. About 78,193 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 03/05/2018 – Dermira 1Q Loss/Shr $1.42; 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 13/04/2018 – UCB’s Cimzia Retail Sales Fell 0% in Latest Week: Symphony; 14/05/2018 – Dermira to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 24, 2018; 22/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – CIMZIA LABEL UPDATE MARKS MAJOR ADVANCE FOR WOMEN OF CHILDBEARING AGE WITH CHRONIC INFLAMMATORY DISEASE IN U.S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dermira Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DERM); 30/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – CIMZIA IS NOT CURRENTLY MARKETED IN CHINA; 27/04/2018 – UCB REPORTS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CIMZIA® (CERTOLIZUMAB PEG; 10/04/2018 – Dermira at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles & Company LP Exits Position in Dermira

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation for 69,175 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc owns 24,530 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 54,583 shares. The Illinois-based Blair William & Co Il has invested 0% in the stock. Covington Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 459 shares.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development firm providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. The company has market cap of $59.91 million. It prefers to invest in North America companies. It has a 26.74 P/E ratio. The firm invest in multiple layers of a company's capital structure, from senior secured debt to subordinated debt and minority equity capital.

The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.87. About 12,152 shares traded or 5.61% up from the average. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP) has declined 7.27% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAP News: 15/03/2018 – Harvest Capital Credit Corporation Delays Form 10-K Filing and Postpones Earnings Release and Call; 15/03/2018 – Harvest Cap Credit Corp Delays Form 10-K Filing and Postpones Earnings Release and Call; 02/04/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP – APPOINTED WILLIAM ALVAREZ AS CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER, AND SECRETARY; 02/04/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL-“RESTRUCTURED OPERATIONS INTO THREE FUNCTIONAL AREAS: BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT, PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT, AND FINANCE AND ADMINISTRATION”; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Capital Strategies Buys 1.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma; 02/04/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT – ON MARCH 28, 2018, BOARD APPOINTED JOSEPH A. JOLSON AS CEO OF COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Capital Strategies Buys New 1% Position in MarineMax; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP – GENERALLY PROVIDES FINANCING FOR COMPANIES WITH ANNUAL REVENUES OF LESS THAN $100 MLN (NOT “SEES FY REVENUE $100 MLN”); 02/04/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP HCAP.O SEES FY REVENUE $100 MLN; 03/05/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP – INITIAL TERM OF ADMINISTRATION AGREEMENT IS FROM APRIL 29, 2018, TO APRIL 29, 2020

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $199,998 activity. WIGGANS THOMAS G had bought 23,419 shares worth $199,998.

Among 6 analysts covering Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Dermira has $29 highest and $9 lowest target. $18.71’s average target is 110.94% above currents $8.87 stock price. Dermira had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Needham. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 15. The stock of Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Mizuho. Mizuho maintained Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) rating on Thursday, March 7. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $10 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by H.C. Wainwright.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.50 million shares or 31.36% more from 36.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management has 800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund reported 30,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Trellus Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 13,582 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Plc holds 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) or 7,273 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 17,725 shares. Dafna Cap Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.42% or 71,500 shares. Moreover, Sei Investments has 0% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 42,076 shares. Apis Capital Advsr Ltd Llc holds 1.47% or 90,000 shares. Northern Trust Corp reported 439,374 shares. Rhenman & Asset Mgmt invested 0.79% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Manufacturers Life The reported 23,863 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 157,455 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 7,256 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can holds 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) or 2,928 shares.

