Voya Investment Management Has Decreased By $23.60 Million Its Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Holding; United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Has 1.64 Sentiment

United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.29, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 54 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 33 reduced and sold their stakes in United Insurance Holdings Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 15.58 million shares, down from 15.87 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding United Insurance Holdings Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 27 Increased: 35 New Position: 19.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding firm that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company has market cap of $599.18 million. It offers single-family homeowners, dwelling fire, renters, condominium unit owners, and commercial residential insurance policies, as well as federal flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft insurance policies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas.

Analysts await United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 142.86% or $0.50 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. UIHC’s profit will be $6.48M for 23.10 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by United Insurance Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -287.50% EPS growth.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc holds 2.1% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. for 838,386 shares. American Research & Management Co. owns 54,550 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Capital Management Inc has 0.5% invested in the company for 83,898 shares. The Virginia-based Investment Management Of Virginia Llc has invested 0.48% in the stock. Foundry Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 369,355 shares.

Voya Investment Management Llc increased Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) stake by 416,615 shares to 1.26 million valued at $11.55M in 2019Q2. It also upped Us Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) stake by 172,931 shares and now owns 181,925 shares. Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) was raised too.