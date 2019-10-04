Voya Investment Management Has Cut Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Position by $689,572 as Share Price Rose; Doliver Capital Advisors Has Cut Altria Group (MO) Stake by $964,722

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 30.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc sold 20,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 47,545 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25M, down from 68,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $41.34. About 5.01M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 33.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 13,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 26,328 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37 million, down from 39,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $55.26. About 250,244 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Provides Update on Spin-off of Amer Home Shield, Announces Interim Pres of AHS; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q; 31/05/2018 – Terminix Introduces New Fast-Acting Mosquito Service; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIE; 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as President and Chief Executive Officer of American Home Shield; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Delivers Solid First-Quarter 2018 Results with Strong Growth at AHS and FSG, and Continued Transformation at

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13B for 9.07 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $156.59M and $253.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 4,576 shares to 19,739 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 46,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Analysts await ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 46.27% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.67 per share. SERV’s profit will be $48.93 million for 38.38 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.