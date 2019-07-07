Voya Investment Management Has Cut Its Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Position; Quest Diagnostics (DGX)’s Sentiment Is 1.22

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) stake by 58.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 433,713 shares as Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS)’s stock declined 25.22%. The Voya Investment Management Llc holds 303,475 shares with $7.53 million value, down from 737,188 last quarter. Clovis Oncology Inc now has $773.71 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.34% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 1.71M shares traded or 2.82% up from the average. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 62.48% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 06/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 209115 Company: CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC; 08/05/2018 – Merck: Lynparza Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 1.2% Position in Clovis Oncology; 06/04/2018 – CLVS CONFIRMS EXPANDED FDA LABEL FOR RUBRACA IN OVARIAN CANCER; 15/05/2018 – Redmile Group LLC Exits Position in Clovis Oncology; 06/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology: FDA Converted Approval of the Initial Treatment Indication From Accelerated to Regular Approval; 08/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC CLVS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $73; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN EMA OKS LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY – SEC’S ‘WELLS NOTICES’ ALLEGES VIOLATIONS OF SOME PROVISIONS OF SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 AND SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: Lynparza Would Be First PARP Inhibitor for Breast Cancer in Europe

Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 237 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 194 sold and trimmed holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 116.69 million shares, up from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Quest Diagnostics Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 156 Increased: 165 New Position: 72.

Analysts await Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.69 EPS, up 12.89% or $0.25 from last year’s $-1.94 per share. After $-1.63 actual EPS reported by Clovis Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.68% negative EPS growth.

Voya Investment Management Llc increased Ishares Tr (AGG) stake by 68,721 shares to 320,528 valued at $34.96M in 2019Q1. It also upped National Vision Hldgs Inc stake by 232,165 shares and now owns 913,866 shares. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Clovis Oncology had 9 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The stock of Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27.

More notable recent Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Immunomedics: Contrarian Oncology Pick – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pfizer’s Talzenna Gets Approval in Europe for Breast Cancer – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Clovis Oncology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CLVS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AstraZeneca/Merck’s Lynparza Wins EU Nod for First-Line Use – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 34,476 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation holds 97,148 shares. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 15,991 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) owns 600 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 2 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Art Advisors Lc has 0.02% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Sector Gamma As has invested 1.51% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Trexquant Inv LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has 587,318 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Orbimed Advsr Limited Co holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 2.83M shares. Blackrock owns 4.28M shares for 0% of their portfolio. 192,340 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Lp. Amer Interest Grp holds 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) or 30,362 shares. Shell Asset Co invested in 0% or 6,579 shares.

Fairpointe Capital Llc holds 2.82% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for 940,802 shares. Fiduciary Management Inc Wi owns 4.20 million shares or 2.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Symons Capital Management Inc has 2.41% invested in the company for 62,198 shares. The Maryland-based Financial Advantage Inc. has invested 1.94% in the stock. Stellar Capital Management Llc, a Arizona-based fund reported 31,235 shares.

More notable recent Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) and Encourages Quest Diagnostics Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on June 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated – DGX – PRNewswire” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (NYSE:DGX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.88 billion. The companyÂ’s Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, gene and esoteric testing, and drugs-of-abuse testing, as well as anatomic pathology services, and related services and insights. It has a 19.77 P/E ratio. This segment offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Focus Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, Quanum, and Care360 brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, and phlebotomists in physician offices.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $103.26. About 568,177 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) has declined 5.39% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Net $177M; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 10/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Quest Diagnostics – 03/16/2018 01:25 PM; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Cash Provided by Operations About $1.3B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGX); 16/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.70 EPS, down 2.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.75 per share. DGX’s profit will be $228.44M for 15.19 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.