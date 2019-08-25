Voya Investment Management Has Boosted Kimberly Clark (KMB) Position; D S SMITH PLC UNITED KINGDOM (DITHF) SI Increased By 1.95%

D S SMITH PLC UNITED KINGDOM (OTCMKTS:DITHF) had an increase of 1.95% in short interest. DITHF’s SI was 1.06M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.95% from 1.04 million shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 2124 days are for D S SMITH PLC UNITED KINGDOM (OTCMKTS:DITHF)’s short sellers to cover DITHF’s short positions. It closed at $3.85 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Voya Investment Management Llc increased Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) stake by 1.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Voya Investment Management Llc acquired 2,872 shares as Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)’s stock rose 8.11%. The Voya Investment Management Llc holds 191,541 shares with $23.73 million value, up from 188,669 last quarter. Kimberly Clark Corp now has $47.63B valuation. The stock decreased 2.38% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $138.41. About 1.39M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500.

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased Yeti Hldgs Inc stake by 402,402 shares to 6,656 valued at $201,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 255,358 shares and now owns 1.61M shares. The Trade Desk Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Lc holds 312,593 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt invested in 1.49% or 823,300 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Llc reported 4,748 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt Inc, a -based fund reported 22,372 shares. Old Fincl Bank In reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Creative Planning stated it has 48,490 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corp owns 5.10M shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,190 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 0.09% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Perkins Coie Com owns 121 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. M&R Cap Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 1,300 shares. Timber Creek Management Llc owns 1,103 shares. 2,778 were reported by Sfmg Ltd Liability Com. Kbc Gp Nv has 173,862 shares. Oppenheimer And Communication holds 22,152 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kimberly-Clark has $15200 highest and $105 lowest target. $132.33’s average target is -4.39% below currents $138.41 stock price. Kimberly-Clark had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15200 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, June 18 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Sell” rating and $105 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 23. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 23 by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, June 17 report.

