Voya Investment Management Has Boosted Its Core Mark Holding Co (CORE) Holding by $706,330 as Stock Value Rose; As Mastercard (MA) Shares Rose, Holder Cohen Lawrence B Boosted Its Stake

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 38.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 2,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,416 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 5,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $278.16. About 3.75M shares traded or 6.90% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Core Mark Holding Co Inc (CORE) by 99.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 19,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,287 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, up from 19,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Core Mark Holding Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $37.72. About 122,083 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 95.66% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 91.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 11/04/2018 – Core-Mark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Adjusted EBITDA Increased 24% to $24.3M; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.13 TO $1.29 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 Sales $16.6B-$16.8B; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING – GROWTH IN SALES IN QTR WAS OFFSET BY DECLINE IN CIGARETTE CARTON VOLUMES,EXPIRATION OF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KROGER IN 2017; 15/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – CFO Miller Gifts 300 Of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc; 29/03/2018 – CEO Perkins Gifts 445 Of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc; 10/05/2018 – Core-Mark to Webcast Presentation from 2018 BMO Farm to Market Conference; 08/05/2018 – CORE SEES FY EPS EX-LIFO EXPENSE $1.13 TO $1.29, EST. $1.19

More notable recent Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel beats estimates, raises full-year revenue forecast; shares up 6% – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Huge Second Quarter Is Just the Beginning for Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This High-Yield Stock Could Have Big News This Week – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Red Hot Dividend ETFs of 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold CORE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 40.35 million shares or 1.33% less from 40.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Research accumulated 17,540 shares. 6,474 are owned by Zebra Management Ltd Com. Sei Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Moreover, Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Asset One Ltd accumulated 1,932 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life holds 42,943 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company owns 40,355 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 2,710 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association has 10,756 shares. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Hillsdale Invest Mngmt holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 68,500 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.08% invested in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 746,095 shares.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $44.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 88,703 shares to 296,283 shares, valued at $15.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.95M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,134 shares, and cut its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “MasterCard Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “MasterCard Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa And Mastercard: 2 Stocks, 1 Superior Business Model – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard Q2 GDV increases 13% on local currency basis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scholtz & Com Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 34,838 shares. King Luther Capital Management owns 0.06% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 32,237 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 128,543 shares. Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,627 shares stake. Liberty Cap Management invested in 5,120 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring invested 3.44% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Investment Svcs has invested 0.17% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Howard Hughes Medical Institute holds 20,000 shares. Hl Service holds 0.06% or 16,649 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Cap Grp has 27,250 shares. Hartford Finance Incorporated has 0.18% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,278 shares. Sather Grp Inc holds 4.04% or 84,783 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Tru accumulated 19,393 shares. Bristol John W & owns 3.29% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 509,908 shares.