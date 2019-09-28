Voya Investment Management Decreased Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) Stake by $35.74 Million as Shares Rose; Private Capital Management Maintains Holding in Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) by 2357.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 1.30M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.98M, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.81. About 218,717 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – TERMS OF AMENDED AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED BY ATI; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M; 15/05/2018 – ATSG Announces Digital-Workplace-as-a-Service Powered by Tech Data’s TaaS Program; 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT EXTENDS FOR FOUR YEARS FROM DATE OF RATIFICATION; 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year; 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon; 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) by 44.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 229,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 287,826 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.91M, down from 516,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Reinsurance Grp Of America I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $160.46. About 222,393 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q EPS $1.52; 18/04/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP – CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 TO 31 MARCH RMB11,380 MLN; 18/05/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP-PREMIUMS INCOME DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO LTD FROM JAN 2018-APRIL 2018 WAS RMB14,912 MLN; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB5.26 BLN VS RMB5.15 BLN A YEAR AGO; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Net $100.2M; 30/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms RGA Reinsurance Co.’s IFS Rating at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – 2-MTH AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME AS DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO RMB7,050 MLN; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP AMENDS BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold RGA shares while 138 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 54.49 million shares or 0.80% less from 54.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Group stated it has 5.96 million shares. Eaton Vance stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Moreover, Next Financial Gp Incorporated has 0% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 11 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. 140,750 are held by Thrivent For Lutherans. Glenmede Trust Co Na has 31 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 10,820 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Corp accumulated 6,263 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Sterling Capital Mgmt Lc reported 8,549 shares stake. Moreover, Brown Advisory Inc has 0% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 4,425 shares. Alberta Inv Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Meritage Management holds 0.48% or 30,404 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.09% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) or 507,289 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2,477 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt owns 4,238 shares.

More notable recent Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “RGA Reinsurance Company Selected as Life Reinsurer of the Year by Asia Insurance Review – Business Wire” on November 02, 2017, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Reinsurance Group of America and RenaissanceRe Launch Langhorne Re – Business Wire” published on January 11, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) CEO Anna Manning on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “RGAx to Acquire LOGiQ3 Group – Business Wire” with publication date: January 08, 2018.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $46.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 36,694 shares to 198,313 shares, valued at $13.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 164,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

Analysts await Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.42 earnings per share, down 15.14% or $0.61 from last year’s $4.03 per share. RGA’s profit will be $214.65M for 11.73 P/E if the $3.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.32% EPS growth.

More notable recent Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon Is Gearing Up to Challenge FedEx and UPS – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Atlas Air Worldwide: Strong Contractual Revenue, Limited Fuel Risk, Tangible BV Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “These 2 stocks youâ€™ve never heard of are better ways to profit from Amazonâ€™s growth – MarketWatch” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ATSG Revenues, Earnings Up Sharply in 2017 – Business Wire” published on February 27, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PEMCO Conversions Announces Deal with Chisholm Enterprises for Full Freighter Aircraft Conversion Program – Business Wire” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold ATSG shares while 45 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 50.34 million shares or 3.97% less from 52.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,026 were accumulated by Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Suntrust Banks owns 12,053 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 3.32M shares. Serv Automobile Association has 274,295 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0% or 775,688 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Venator Capital Management Limited owns 130,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 81,355 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Amalgamated Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 10,494 shares. The California-based Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 556,709 shares. Bluestein R H & reported 10,000 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 21,205 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $98,134 activity. On Monday, May 13 Crippen Jeffrey C. bought $21,690 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) or 1,000 shares. 2,400 Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares with value of $49,776 were bought by Johns Raymond E Jr.