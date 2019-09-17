Voya Investment Management Decreased Its Cray (CRAY) Position by $21.98 Million as Share Price Rose; Wells Fargo & Company Trimmed Its Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (SAIC) Holding by $10.20 Million

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cray Inc (CRAY) by 67.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 646,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.77% . The institutional investor held 305,706 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.65 million, down from 952,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cray Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. It closed at $34.98 lastly. It is down 44.63% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 01/05/2018 – Cray Sees 2Q Rev $110M; 21/05/2018 – Cray to Deliver Mission-Critical Supercomputer to Japan Meteorological Agency; 01/05/2018 – Cray’s Reports Strong Results Though Product Mix Expected to Dent 2018 Adjusted Gross Margins — Market Mover; 25/04/2018 – CRAY SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO, WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 7, 2016 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Cray Tapped to Deliver Largest Supercomputer Dedicated to Fusion Science in Japan by National Institutes for Quantum and Radiol; 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q REV. $79.6M, EST. $50.1M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cray Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAY); 01/05/2018 – CRAY SEES 2Q REV. $110.0M, EST. $86.1M

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (SAIC) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 118,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.51% . The institutional investor held 171,483 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.84M, down from 290,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $84.02. About 162,031 shares traded. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 27/03/2018 – The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute Selects SAIC for IT Support BPA; 29/03/2018 – SAIC MOTOR FY REV. 858B YUAN; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Arcor S.A.I.C. Notes at ‘BB-/RR3’; Outlook Positive; 21/03/2018 – China’s SAIC Motor to ride SUV for India foray in 2019; 28/03/2018 – CHINA RE:INVESTORS INCL YUNSHAN CAPITAL, CESC, CEAII, NCI, SAIC; 05/03/2018 SAIC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – SAIC MOTOR SAYS JAN-MARCH VEHICLES SALES UP 10.06 PCT Y/Y; 29/03/2018 – SAIC MOTOR 600104.SS SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 7.5 PCT Y/Y; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications 4Q Rev $1.13B

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $46.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4,205 shares to 80,956 shares, valued at $8.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evergy Inc by 110,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 340,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Analysts await Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.57 earnings per share, down 21.28% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Cray Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold CRAY shares while 46 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 34.86 million shares or 9.65% less from 38.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Co owns 0.11% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 233,573 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 8,703 shares. Mairs Pwr Inc invested in 181,847 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 14,104 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Aperio Gp Ltd owns 9,455 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) or 147,764 shares. Westchester Cap Mgmt Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 0.03% or 2.02M shares. Price T Rowe Md invested in 500,893 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 140,552 shares. Fairfax Fincl Holdg Can holds 0.26% or 170,000 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 16,116 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) or 593,252 shares. Sit Assoc holds 48,525 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 2.31, from 3.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold SAIC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 43.41 million shares or 48.24% less from 83.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Cim Investment Mangement has invested 0.21% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Charles Schwab Management has invested 0.03% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). The California-based Wells Fargo And Co Mn has invested 0% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Cambiar Invsts Ltd has 29,912 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Huntington Bank & Trust invested 0% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Comerica Bank holds 0.06% or 94,117 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 0% or 6,219 shares. Principal Finance Grp Inc Inc accumulated 229,703 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 41,700 are owned by Eulav Asset Mngmt. Cullinan Associates invested in 3,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 27,921 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 5,669 shares stake. Amalgamated Commercial Bank owns 11,121 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 50 shares. 12,370 are owned by South Dakota Invest Council.