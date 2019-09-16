Voya Investment Management Decreased Granite Constr (GVA) Stake; Muniyield California Insured Fund (MCA) Has 0.36 Sentiment

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased Granite Constr Inc (GVA) stake by 0.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 7,012 shares as Granite Constr Inc (GVA)’s stock declined 21.94%. The Voya Investment Management Llc holds 873,664 shares with $42.09 million value, down from 880,676 last quarter. Granite Constr Inc now has $1.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 349,979 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce

Muniyield California Insured Fund Inc (MCA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.36 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.59, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 8 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 22 sold and trimmed equity positions in Muniyield California Insured Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 5.29 million shares, down from 5.74 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Muniyield California Insured Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 20 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $477.90 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 69.1 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 3.24% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. for 129,555 shares. Hollencrest Capital Management owns 754,872 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.47% invested in the company for 901,563 shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 0.26% in the stock. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 244,675 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold GVA shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palouse Capital Mngmt stated it has 6,762 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement System owns 68,851 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 10,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Agf invested 0.03% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Ameriprise reported 1.07 million shares. Voya Mngmt Lc stated it has 873,664 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Gp has 0.11% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 1.29 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 74,913 shares. Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Tx invested in 0.63% or 46,088 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 7,610 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp invested 0.02% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 48,076 shares. 21,875 are held by Keybank Association Oh. Kbc Group Nv has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Aperio Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $417,043 activity. $11,744 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) was bought by Galloway Patricia D on Monday, September 9. KELSEY DAVID H also bought $151,050 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) on Wednesday, August 7. $28,330 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) was bought by Jigisha Desai on Monday, August 12. 2,000 shares were bought by Roberts James Hildebrand, worth $55,800. On Friday, September 6 the insider Larkin Kyle T bought $99,890.

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, down 4.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.42 per share. GVA’s profit will be $63.22 million for 6.20 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -173.77% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Granite Construction Inc has $61 highest and $3100 lowest target. $44.33’s average target is 32.49% above currents $33.46 stock price. Granite Construction Inc had 7 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. B. Riley & Co downgraded Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) rating on Tuesday, July 30. B. Riley & Co has “Neutral” rating and $4100 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, May 29. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, August 8 to “Neutral”. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report.

Voya Investment Management Llc increased Plexus Corp (NASDAQ:PLXS) stake by 62,938 shares to 420,882 valued at $24.57 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) stake by 108,516 shares and now owns 311,757 shares. Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.