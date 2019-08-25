Voya Investment Management Cut Its Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Stake by $1.63 Million as Market Valuation Declined; First National Bank Of Hutchinson Position in Honeywell International (HON) Raised by $432,640 as Stock Rose

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 32.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 12,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 25,395 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, down from 37,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $132.42. About 528,339 shares traded or 41.22% up from the average. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q Net $100.7M; 14/03/2018 – WABCO Receives Sinotruk 2017 Top Supplier and Quality Awards; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES BUYING BACK UP TO $300M SHRS DURING 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC WBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.64, REV VIEW $3.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Haldex steps up investments under shadow of ownership stalemate; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS NAMES NEW CFO; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q EPS $1.87

First National Bank Of Hutchinson increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 52.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson bought 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 7,887 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 5,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $6.41 during the last trading session, reaching $156.49. About 4.34M shares traded or 88.50% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as Pres and CEO of Homes Business; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 18,027 shares. 3,600 were reported by Wesbanco Retail Bank Incorporated. Amalgamated State Bank owns 0.04% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 11,987 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank stated it has 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Loomis Sayles & Lp reported 125,993 shares. Virtu Limited Liability has 13,335 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Pentwater Capital Lp reported 115,000 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Asset Management One Communication Ltd owns 23,795 shares. Massachusetts Fin Co Ma has 0.02% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Com owns 0.02% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 509,440 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 69,165 shares. Riverbridge Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 141,469 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 165,037 shares. Bb&T has 6,105 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.09% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) or 31,380 shares.

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “WABCO Announced as ATA Featured Product Provider – PRNewswire” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WABCO bought out by ZF Friedrichshafen – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “WABCO’s Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call Set for April 26 – GlobeNewswire” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “WABCO Shareholders Approve ZF Friedrichshafen Acquisition NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WABCO Board of Directors Authorizes New Share Buyback Program up to $600 Million – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $44.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 74,160 shares to 1.87M shares, valued at $92.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 120,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 699,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mario Gabelli Comments on Honeywell International – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mario Gabelli’s Largest Sales of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Board stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Private Wealth Partners Lc stated it has 1,939 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Allen Inv Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 3,595 shares. Eastern National Bank & Trust accumulated 80,090 shares. Chem Fincl Bank holds 0.47% or 26,502 shares in its portfolio. Opus Grp Limited Liability Co stated it has 5,910 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Bb&T invested in 0.5% or 174,692 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Cumberland Advsr has 0.08% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Boys Arnold And reported 0.16% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). First Financial Bank Of Omaha reported 25,660 shares. Tdam Usa invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Banque Pictet Cie stated it has 296,170 shares. Clark Cap Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 2,648 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 2,579 shares in its portfolio.