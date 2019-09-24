Voya Investment Management Cut Its Holding in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by $42.26 Million; Consolidated Edison (ED) Stake Maintained by Murphy Capital Management Inc

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 384,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 1.92 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $212.88 million, down from 2.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $112.13. About 1.34 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 14/05/2018 – Lilly to buy cancer drug developer AurKa Pharma; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 14/05/2018 – Lilly To Acquire AurKa Pharma; 25/04/2018 – Lilly and China’s NCCD announce collaboration to advance scientific understanding and care for people living with diabetes and; 03/04/2018 – Puma Biotechnology and Pint Pharma Enter into Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Commercialize NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Latin America; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 23/04/2018 – FDA PANEL VOTES 10-5 TO BACK LILLY-INCTYE’S BARICITINIB 2MG; 30/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Names Leena Gandhi to Lead Immuno-Oncology Medical Development; 04/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS IMPROVEMENT IN COMBINED PHYSICAL AND SOCIAL ACTIVITY OF PATIENTS TREATED WITH ENTRESTO VERSUS ENALAPRIL WAS EQUIVALENT TO A DIFFERENCE OF NINE YEARS OF AGING; 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison (ED) by 34.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 7,462 shares as the company's stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 28,803 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53M, up from 21,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $93.33. About 646,040 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2019Q1.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $669.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,915 shares to 152,686 shares, valued at $30.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle S A Sponsored Adr (NSRGY) by 3,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,875 shares, and cut its stake in Streettracks Gold Shares (GLD).

Since March 31, 2019, it had 51 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $157,313 activity.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Con Ed execs faced questions from NYC Council over outages – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Con Edison Announces Common Share Offering NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Utility Stocks for Conservative Investors – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Con Edison Challenges Repeal of the Clean Power Plan – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Gene Therapies with Potential to Conquer Tough-to-Tackle Breast Cancers – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About Eli Lilly and Company’s (NYSE:LLY) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Novo Nordisk targets bigger slice of diabetes market with new tablet – StreetInsider.com” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Eli Lilly Drops Despite Positive Lung Cancer Drug Data – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $24.37 million activity.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $46.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Syneos Health Inc by 526,323 shares to 936,487 shares, valued at $47.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Godaddy Inc by 82,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.89 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38 billion for 19.60 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.