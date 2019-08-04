Voya Investment Management Cut Holding in Aci Worldwide (ACIW) by $4.30 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Sherwin (SHW) Share Price Rose, Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Decreased Holding by $13.22 Million

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 32.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 30,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 64,110 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.61 million, down from 94,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $510.47. About 410,595 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 134,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.60M, down from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.26% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $31.5. About 508,416 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA of $255M-$270M; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees 2Q Rev $230M-$240M; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Rev $209.3M; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q New Bookings $215M; 06/03/2018 ACI World Announces the World’s Top Airports for Customer Experience in 2017; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank; 27/03/2018 – WCG (WIRB-Copernicus Group) Clinical Services Division Acquires ACI Clinical; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACI Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACIW); 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Convertible Bond Etf by 170,000 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $84.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sp Pref Adr by 285,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 535,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 earnings per share, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.59 million for 19.60 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 686,548 shares. Copeland Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 2,639 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 277 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Massachusetts Fin Svcs Ma holds 0.69% or 3.77 million shares in its portfolio. Asset One owns 42,638 shares. Commerce Bancorp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). First Midwest State Bank Trust Division holds 0.24% or 4,122 shares in its portfolio. Papp L Roy And Assoc stated it has 0.29% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Point72 Asset LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Farmers And Merchants Invests Incorporated has invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Hl Services Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.23% or 35,348 shares. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Oakbrook Investments Limited Company owns 0.08% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 3,060 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 4,599 shares.

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.19 earnings per share, down 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% EPS growth.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $44.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 9,986 shares to 34,969 shares, valued at $7.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 23,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Lc reported 279,880 shares. First Personal Financial reported 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Bb&T holds 0.01% or 10,341 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Ltd Liability owns 0.15% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 2.00 million shares. Virtu Financial Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 6,757 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) owns 894 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt has invested 0.11% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.01% or 16,801 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Mngmt Ltd Co Nj reported 1.17% stake. Guggenheim Ltd Liability has 0% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 16,918 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Limited Co invested 0.8% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Co reported 11,226 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Raymond James And Associates has 0% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 57,289 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

