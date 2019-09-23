Voya Investment Management Boosted Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Stake by $2.38 Million; As United Rentals (URI) Stock Declined, Atlanta Capital Group Has Boosted by $1.90 Million Its Stake

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 52,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 1.42M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.43 million, up from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44.51. About 1.54 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National ASociation (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 14,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 31,714 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21M, up from 17,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $126.44. About 2.23M shares traded or 58.34% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Asset Management owns 415,566 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. Heritage Wealth Advsr invested in 0% or 657 shares. Telemark Asset Management Limited Com owns 200,000 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 753 shares. Globeflex LP reported 8,382 shares. Cambridge Invest Advisors reported 16,609 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Alps Inc has 0.01% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Compton Capital Incorporated Ri owns 2,410 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 102,988 shares. Apg Asset Nv invested in 487,362 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Amer Grp Incorporated has 0.87% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Gam Ag has 1,632 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Fincl Bank invested in 0% or 5,106 shares.

More recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldman Sachs expects breakout for United Rentals – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $745.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Hancock Etf Trust by 177,546 shares to 13,420 shares, valued at $507,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 91,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,684 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $46.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 19,159 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $98.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 4,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 329,955 shares, and cut its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).