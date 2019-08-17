Voya Investment Management Boosted Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Stake; Gemmer Asset Management Has Lowered Holding in A B M Industries (ABM) by $1.64 Million

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74M, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $38.53. About 206,722 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 29/03/2018 – ABM Selected as Preferred Partner and Awarded Janitorial Services Contract at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B; 13/03/2018 – Oklahoma State University Teams Up with ABM for Athletic Facilities’ Maintenance; 20/03/2018 – 6sense Launches New Platform with ABM Campaign Execution; 19/03/2018 – ABM Industries Group Meeting Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 26; 12/04/2018 – Leading Engagement Platform Folloze Unveils Innovative Feature `ABM Content Plays’; 24/04/2018 – ABM Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 10 Days; 06/03/2018 – ABM SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.00 TO $2.10, EST. $2.04; 27/03/2018 – ABM SOLID SA W UPADLOSCI UKLADOWEJ ABMP.WA – FY REVENUE 58.0 MLN ZLOTYS VS 51.5 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.)

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 75,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The institutional investor held 2.20M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38M, up from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $802.43M market cap company. The stock increased 4.84% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $8.67. About 6.22 million shares traded or 17.74% up from the average. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Responds to Kimmeridge 13D Filing; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS KIMMERIDGE PRINCIPALS HAD NUMEROUS CONSTRUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH CARRIZO OIL & GAS’ MANAGEMENT ON CO’S BUSINESS, STRATEGIES; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP -IF CARRIZO OIL BOARD IS UNABLE/UNWILLING TO EXECUTE VIABLE STRATEGIC PATH IN 12 MONTHS, KEMC BELIEVES SHAREHOLDERS WOULD BE BEST SERVED BY SALE OF CO; 08/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 07/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 34C; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP BELIEVES SALE OF NON-CORE ASSETS & PARTIAL SALES IN EAGLE FORD, UTICA, MARCELLUS, NIOBRARA & REPAYMENT OF DEBT ARE POSITIVE STEPS FOR CARRIZO OIL; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO HAS HAD DISCUSSIONS WITH KIMMERIDGE SINCE LATE 2017; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4

More notable recent ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ABM Industries to Participate in Baird’s 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6th – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ABM’s Energy Performance Contracting Program Projected to Save Aiken County Public Schools More Than $70 Million – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ABM Industries Announces Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ABM Names Don Colleran to its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 06, 2018.

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $38.49M for 16.61 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Res Inc reported 0.03% stake. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Cap Fund Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 7,000 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt, California-based fund reported 448,800 shares. Jefferies Group Lc owns 0% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 10,000 shares. Blair William & Il invested 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Gam Ag stated it has 5,571 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. M&R Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). 32,881 are owned by Keybank National Association Oh. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). 1,035 were reported by Glenmede Na. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 68,250 shares. Blackrock reported 9.82M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0.01% or 105,468 shares. 9,249 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94 million and $367.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Small (VB) by 2,325 shares to 6,797 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alps Sector Dividend Dogs (SDOG) by 9,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Int’l Business Machines C (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carrizo Oil & Gas: Excellent Well Results Contribute To Expectations For Significant Positive Cash Flow – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Presents At Peters & Co. 22nd Annual Energy Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2018. More interesting news about Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CARRIZO OIL MERGER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ CRZO – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Carrizo Oil & Gas Surged Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold CRZO shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has 278,062 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 453,604 shares. Cim Investment Mangement reported 13,484 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp holds 0% or 297,001 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 134,859 shares stake. Sterling Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 817,400 shares. The New York-based Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Macquarie Ltd holds 3.69M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Moreover, Us State Bank De has 0% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 60,462 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Com invested in 12,504 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Co holds 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) or 222,510 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 175,624 shares.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,308 activity.