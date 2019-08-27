Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IID) Reaches $5.54 Formed H&S; Kensico Capital Management Has Lifted Its Ebay (EBAY) Stake

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 58.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired 2.09M shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock rose 8.97%. The Kensico Capital Management Corp holds 5.66M shares with $210.37M value, up from 3.58 million last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $33.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $39.4. About 4.36M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 03/05/2018 – Gizmodo: Using parts sourced from eBay, a pair of aspiring Tony Starks built this enormous DIY Hulkbuster armor…; 25/04/2018 – Ebay’s profit falls 60.7 pct in first quarter; 15/05/2018 – Ebay Board Amends Bylaws to Modify Restriction on Right of Hldrs to Call a Special Meeting; 10/05/2018 – EBay is changing its India strategy by selling its holdings in Flipkart; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – MARKETPLACE PLATFORMS DELIVERED $2.1 BLN OF REVENUE AND $22.5 BLN OF GMV IN QTR; 12/04/2018 – They’re listing on eBay for up to 10 times their normal retail price; 25/04/2018 – EBAY REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES & EBAY RENEW PARTNERSHIP; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CONTINUES TO PROVIDE A COMPREHENSIVE PAYMENTS SOLUTION TO EBAY UNDER EXISTING OPERATING AGREEMENT THROUGH JULY 2020; 16/05/2018 – GS1 US Appoints Healthcare and Digital Retail Leaders to Board of Governors

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IID) formed H&S with $5.37 target or 3.00% below today’s $5.54 share price. Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IID) has $46.67 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.54. About 34,964 shares traded or 1.07% up from the average. Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in Q1 2019. Its down 3.33, from 3.75 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares while 4 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 215,911 shares or 79.66% less from 1.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,000 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Envestnet Asset Management invested 0% in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 27,193 shares. Park Avenue Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 43,028 shares in its portfolio. 14,148 were reported by Raymond James & Associates. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) for 22,353 shares. Aviance Prtnrs Limited Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID). Bancshares Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 5,390 shares. Raymond James Finance reported 26,675 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID). Citigroup Inc accumulated 0% or 500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Blair William And Il has 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 47,941 shares. Moreover, Highland Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.31% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 109,628 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 45,400 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Pitcairn reported 16,677 shares. Stifel Fin stated it has 0.04% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.53% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd reported 5,542 shares. Fmr Ltd reported 15.08M shares. Lakeview Prtn Ltd accumulated 8,377 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 110,332 shares. New York-based M&T Comml Bank Corp has invested 0.95% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). North Star Asset Mngmt holds 6,975 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. National Pension Service holds 1.13M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public has invested 0.05% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). West Oak Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) stake by 224,500 shares to 5.63 million valued at $259.34M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 213,300 shares and now owns 3.16M shares. Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) was reduced too.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity. 6,000 shares were bought by MURPHY MATTHEW J, worth $232,736.