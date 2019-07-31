Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA) Trades at $10.59 After Triangle; Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) Covered By 3 Bulls

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA) formed triangle with $9.64 target or 9.00% below today’s $10.59 share price. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA) has $193.85 million valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.59. About 114,179 shares traded or 87.22% up from the average. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGA) has declined 7.93% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.36% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Eagle Materials had 14 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James upgraded Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) rating on Friday, April 5. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $95 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, May 17. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Thursday, March 21. Jefferies downgraded the shares of EXP in report on Thursday, July 18 to “Hold” rating. See Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) latest ratings:

18/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $106.0000 New Target: $92.0000 Downgrade

01/07/2019 Broker: Northcoast Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $95 New Target: $97.0000 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $95 Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: $103 Initiates Coverage On

02/04/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $84 New Target: $87 Maintain

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

More notable recent Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eagle Materials Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Shares of Eagle Materials Have Jumped 52% So Far in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Karmic reckoning? Investors in activist hedge funds agitate for change – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Eagle Materials Inc.’s (NYSE:EXP) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Third Avenue Value Fund Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

The stock increased 3.17% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $90.27. About 564,368 shares traded or 11.85% up from the average. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 16.59% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds

Eagle Materials Inc. produces and sells construction products and building materials for use in residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure construction in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.90 billion. It also produces materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It has a 61.41 P/E ratio. The firm operates in five divisions: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.