Voya Finl (VOYA) Valuation Rose While Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Trimmed by $694,485 Its Stake; Lyon Street Capital Increases Holding in Health Ins Innovations (HIIQ)

Lyon Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) by 130.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc bought 41,050 shares as the company's stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 72,448 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88M, up from 31,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $19.87. About 201,098 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 18.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management analyzed 12,627 shares as the company's stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 54,960 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04 million, down from 67,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $7.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $55.01. About 426,615 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $478.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 111,908 shares to 470,048 shares, valued at $11.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 39,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $100,557 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold VOYA shares while 123 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 139.55 million shares or 3.86% less from 145.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs Invest invested 0.06% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Principal Financial Group holds 0% or 15,799 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.04% or 255,185 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 556,076 shares. Huntington Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 347 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association owns 67,398 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sei Invs Com reported 0.03% stake. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 7,091 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Overbrook Management invested in 27,079 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Cap Returns Management Lc has invested 6.95% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Chicago Equity Partners holds 6,605 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Limited Com stated it has 208,780 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Huber Management Limited Liability Company owns 87,399 shares.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 4.48% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.34 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $196.52M for 9.82 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.07 million activity. 93,742 shares valued at $2.75 million were bought by FICHTHORN JOHN on Wednesday, March 20. On Wednesday, March 20 AVERY PAUL E bought $89,061 worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) or 3,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 19.55% less from 14.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street holds 237,452 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated holds 125 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 102,642 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trellus Co Ltd Com has invested 2.46% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Prelude Ltd Llc has invested 0.26% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). The Nebraska-based Ameritas Prtnrs has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Com owns 18,889 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1.01M are held by Cannell Cap Limited Liability. P2 Ptnrs Limited Liability invested in 1.64% or 830,000 shares. Moreover, Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). First Ltd Partnership invested in 19,179 shares. Returns Mgmt Lc stated it has 406,966 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) or 89,329 shares. Moreover, Advisory Services Networks Lc has 0.01% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ).