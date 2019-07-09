Voya Finl (VOYA) Valuation Rose While Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Lowered by $1.03 Million Its Position; Bailard Decreased Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Position by $361,600 as Stock Value Declined

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 99,071 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 110,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.85. About 2.61 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 05/03/2018 Citizens Commercial Real Estate Team Announces Referral Agreement with PGIM Real Estate Finance; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – REDEMPTION ON JUNE 29, 2018, OF ALL OUTSTANDING 5.158% FIXED-TO-FLOATING CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE JUNE 29, 2023; 30/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : BAIRD RAISES RATING TO OUTPERFORM; 19/03/2018 – BARNIER: FULL AGREEMENT ON CITIZENS, FINANCIAL SETTLEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q EPS 78c; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL-RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY ACCRETION EXPECTED ABOUT 30 BASIS POINTS IN 2019, ABOUT 45 BASIS POINTS IN 2020 FROM DEAL; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 24/04/2018 – SpeciFi from Citizens Investment Services® Wins 2018 Celent Model Wealth Manager Platform Award; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL TO ACQUIRE FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15M, down from 144,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $56.49. About 578,172 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q EPS $2.50; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs; 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS VOYA ADVISERS AGREE TO REPAY CLIENTS AND SETTLE CHARGES THAT THEY FAILED TO DISCLOSE SECURITIES LENDING CONFLICT; 22/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-2, Ltd.; Issues Presale; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS PART OF DEAL, PEN-CAL WILL RE-BRAND TO VOYA; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To 7 Classes From Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration; 30/04/2018 – Voya Multi-Manager Intl Equity Adds Rio Tinto, Exits RELX; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,000 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Sun Life Fincl stated it has 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.28% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) or 5.25M shares. 67,886 were reported by Horizon Inv Services Ltd Liability Corp. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 0.12% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 1.28M shares. Icon Advisers Communication has 0.04% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Trust Investment Advsrs reported 26,100 shares. Globeflex Cap Lp stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Atria Invests Ltd owns 25,226 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 787,195 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation reported 0% stake. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 347,223 shares. Quantres Asset Limited holds 9,300 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 1,765 shares. Parkside Fin Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 538 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 7.95% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.88 per share. CFG’s profit will be $435.38M for 9.43 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Presents At 2019 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Citizens Financial Group to Participate in the Bernstein 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2019 – Business Wire” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Citizens Financial Group Appoints John F. Woods Vice Chairman – Business Wire” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Michael Ruttledge Joining Citizens Financial Group as Chief Information Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 8,602 shares to 33,252 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 10,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB).

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 17,000 shares to 88,000 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 26.55% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $204.89M for 9.88 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.64% EPS growth.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equity CEFs: Go Big Or Go Home – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Voya Financial Inc.: A New Low Yield Preferred Stock In A Lowering Rate Environment – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Voya likely to be `targeted for a takeout’ – BTIG – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The Toro Company (TTC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.