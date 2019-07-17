Voya Finl (VOYA) Stock Rose While Point72 Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Position; As Nvidia (NVDA) Market Value Rose, Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Decreased Its Position

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 27,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 424,012 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.14M, down from 451,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $168.83. About 3.97M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500.

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 44,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 716,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.79M, down from 760,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $56.41. About 293,594 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 11/05/2018 – Voya Financial To Acquire Pen-Cal Administrators; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS VOYA ADVISERS AGREE TO REPAY CLIENTS AND SETTLE CHARGES THAT THEY FAILED TO DISCLOSE SECURITIES LENDING CONFLICT; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 7 Prelim Rtgs To Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 08/03/2018 – SEC Alleges Voya Advisers Recalled Loaned Securities Before Dividend Record Dates so Insurance Affiliates Could Receive Tax Benefit; 11/05/2018 – Voya Fincl Says Deal Not Material to Financial Results; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: ADS, NVDA, GIS – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “9 Augmented Reality Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Weakness in Memory Market Hit Micron (MU) Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Nvidia Stock Can Stay in Rally Mode – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia (NVDA) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,952 are held by Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Com. Greenwood Assoc Ltd reported 24,749 shares. Grisanti Capital Mgmt Limited Co reported 2.58% stake. Augustine Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.24% or 2,056 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0.03% or 4,420 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 232,139 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Co accumulated 258 shares. Narwhal Capital Mgmt invested in 3,783 shares. Mitchell Mngmt has 0.64% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). California-based Tiemann Investment Advisors Ltd has invested 0.28% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has 7,036 shares. 1,187 were reported by Cannell Peter B &. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 1.51M shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.2% or 9,810 shares. United Financial Advisers Limited Co has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 290,570 shares to 727,182 shares, valued at $133.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 58,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.82M for 48.51 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Voya Prime Rate Trust declares $0.027 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Voya Financial Again Named a â€˜Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusionâ€™ – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Voya Financial Schedules Announcement of Second-Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 68% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 147,263 shares to 172,263 shares, valued at $8.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 445,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 455,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Greensky Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Samlyn Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.31M shares or 3.91% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com owns 532 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Earnest Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 77 shares. International Grp Inc Inc owns 10,079 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York-based Lomas Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 3.71% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Thomas White Ltd accumulated 0.14% or 15,500 shares. Cna Fin reported 0.34% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 50,000 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 102,946 shares. Systematic Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). River Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.71% or 204,510 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Citadel Advisors holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 1.58 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding holds 645,737 shares. Bridgeway Management Inc reported 1.17 million shares.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 26.55% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $204.88 million for 9.86 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.64% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $172,282 activity. 926 Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) shares with value of $46,852 were bought by GILLIS RUTH ANN M. POLLITT BYRON H JR had bought 1,000 shares worth $51,255 on Friday, May 31.