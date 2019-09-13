Voya Finl (VOYA) Stock Rose While Penn Capital Management Co Raised Position; As Aegion (AEGN) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Tocqueville Asset Management LP Decreased Its Position by $360,000

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 173.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 54,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 85,934 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.75M, up from 31,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $54.76. About 1.31M shares traded or 3.07% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Voya Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOYA); 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 30/04/2018 – Voya Multi-Manager Intl Equity Adds Rio Tinto, Exits RELX; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Voya Financial; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 08/03/2018 Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Voya Financial; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd.’s Refinanced Notes; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To 7 Classes From Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Aegion Corporation (AEGN) by 15.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% . The institutional investor held 108,950 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, down from 128,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Aegion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $654.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $21.18. About 135,904 shares traded or 11.06% up from the average. Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) has declined 21.95% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AEGN News: 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp Reaffirms Outlook for Adjusted EPS Growth of More Than 30 % in 2018; 02/05/2018 – AEGION REAFFIRMS ADJ. EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 02/05/2018 – AEGION 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 14/05/2018 – Aegion Corp Names Mark A. Menghini as General Counsel and Secretary; 18/04/2018 – AEGION NAMES MARK MENGHINI AS INTERIM GENERAL COUNSEL; 18/04/2018 – AEGION CORP AEGN.O – APPOINTMENT OF DAVID F. MORRIS AS ITS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 17, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Names Kenneth Young Interim Controller and Acctg Chief; 08/03/2018 Aegion Corporation Projects Receive Top Industry Honors for Second Consecutive Year; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Rev $325.2M

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in R1 Rcm Inc by 305,782 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $14.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 9,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,984 shares, and cut its stake in Modine Mfg Co (NYSE:MOD).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $100,557 activity.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 68% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman swaps Prudential for Voya on Conviction List – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Voya Financial Releases 2018/2019 Impact Report: A Secure Financial Future for All – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PPR – $.0260 August Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold VOYA shares while 123 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 139.55 million shares or 3.86% less from 145.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 686,424 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp Inc has invested 0.03% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Ajo Ltd Partnership owns 3.45M shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Numerixs Investment Inc reported 3,807 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Keybank Association Oh holds 38,031 shares. Clenar Muke Llc holds 140 shares. Moreover, Cibc World Mkts has 0.01% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Huntington State Bank has 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Signalpoint Asset Ltd Liability Company accumulated 10,816 shares. Zacks Inv Management reported 80,095 shares stake. Ls Inv Advisors Lc invested in 2,202 shares. Gsa Llp invested in 0.11% or 17,973 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation owns 12,405 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 1.29 million shares.

More notable recent Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Reasons to Add Construction Partners (ROAD) to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Aegion’s Insituform Technologies wins $7.2M contract from City of Memphis for wastewater pipeline work. – Memphis Business Journal” published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Aegion Corporation Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aegion (AEGN) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates, Down Y/Y – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aegion Corporation Announces Stephanie A. Cuskley as New Chair of the Aegion Corporation Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Analysts await Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 8.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.45 per share. AEGN’s profit will be $12.67M for 12.91 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Aegion Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold AEGN shares while 39 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 29.62 million shares or 0.63% less from 29.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Investments Com Limited invested in 0% or 20,566 shares. 1,750 were accumulated by Parkside Retail Bank &. Ls Inv Lc reported 0% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,060 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston Ptnrs has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Morgan Stanley owns 232,482 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) for 36,490 shares. Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Kbc Grp Nv has 0.04% invested in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 0.01% or 11,700 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 7,617 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Cap Incorporated holds 171,441 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 216 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp holds 259,002 shares.