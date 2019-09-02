Voya Finl (VOYA) Stock Price Rose While Greenlight Capital Trimmed Holding; As At&T (T) Stock Value Rose, Oakwood Capital Management Raised Holding

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 200.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 83,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 125,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 41,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 21.61M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it cooperated with Russia probe special counsel in Cohen case; 04/04/2018 – Arbitration Questioned for U.S. Challenge of AT&T Bid for Time Warner; 18/04/2018 – AT&T STATEMENT ON PLANNED VRIO IPO; 01/05/2018 – Hadas Gold: Will the AT&T and Time Warner merger be approved but with conditions? Source tells CNN the judge has asked both sid; 15/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 11/05/2018 – David Shepardson: RTRS EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL; 05/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio expects IPO to raise up to $653 mln; 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With Fresh Films; 05/04/2018 – U.S. says AT&T wants Time Warner deal to save pay-TV ‘cash cow’

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 30.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 736,446 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.79 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.32. About 893,966 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 22/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-2, Ltd.; Issues Presale; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – PEN-CAL WILL BECOME PART OF VOYA’S RETIREMENT BUSINESS OPERATING UNIT; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 08/03/2018 Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Voya Financial; 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS VOYA ADVISERS AGREE TO REPAY CLIENTS AND SETTLE CHARGES THAT THEY FAILED TO DISCLOSE SECURITIES LENDING CONFLICT; 16/04/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Payment of Quarterly Distribution; 15/05/2018 – Voya Financial Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of National Day of Service; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To European CLO Deal Voya Euro CLO I; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 4.48% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.34 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $196.52 million for 8.81 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 20,363 shares. Westpac Bk has 77,870 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 2.81M shares. 114,699 were reported by Huber Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation. First Republic holds 33,998 shares. Coastline invested in 8,075 shares. Thomas White Limited has 15,500 shares. Aviva Pcl holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 57,037 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 249,135 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 6,150 are held by Daiwa Securities Grp. Icon Advisers Incorporated Co invested in 0.49% or 96,786 shares. Amp Cap Investors Limited accumulated 0.08% or 291,326 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com reported 532 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Global Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Systematic Management Lp holds 0.09% or 50,578 shares.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $100,557 activity.

