Voya Finl (VOYA) Stake Lifted by Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc; Beaconlight Capital Has Increased Eog Res (EOG) Holding by $2.04 Million

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 74.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 19,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 46,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 26,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $51.03. About 775,597 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 11/05/2018 – Voya Financial To Acquire Pen-Cal Administrators; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 7 Prelim Rtgs To Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Preliminary Ratings To Voya Euro CLO I DAC; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues Review Of Voya Insurance And Annuity’s A2 Rating For Downgrade; 28/03/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Next Generation Critical Illness Insurance; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-2 Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 17/05/2018 – Voya Financial Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/03/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd.’s Refinanced Notes

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 21,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 83,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, up from 61,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 3.79M shares traded or 5.28% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

