Voya Finl (VOYA) Stake Has Increased by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department; Broadwood Capital Increases Position in Biotime (BTX)

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.06% . The hedge fund held 33.73 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19 million, up from 29.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.0701 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9199. About 694,268 shares traded or 61.69% up from the average. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 40.74% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 21/03/2018 – BioTime Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – BioTime 4Q Loss $72.1M; 24/05/2018 – BIOTIME INC – EXPANSION OF ONGOING PHASE l/llA CLINICAL TRIAL FOR OPREGEN, WITH ADDITION OF TWO NEW U.S. SITES; 09/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® Program to Be Presented at the Fifth Annual Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summit; 01/05/2018 – BioTime: Signs of a Reduction and Change in Drusen Material; 24/05/2018 – BioTime Further Expands OpRegen® Clinical Trial in Dry-AMD With the Opening of Two Additional U.S. Sites; 02/05/2018 – AgeX Announces NIH Grant Award; 27/04/2018 – Asterias Biotherapeutics to Present AST-OPC1 Program Update at the Upcoming American Society for Neural Therapy and Repair Conference; 25/04/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 10/04/2018 – BioTime at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors Today

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 82.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 166,103 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30M, up from 91,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.32. About 893,966 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 22/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-2, Ltd.; Issues Presale; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 08/03/2018 Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Voya Financial; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 11/05/2018 – Voya Fincl Says Deal Not Material to Financial Results

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9,110 shares to 21,520 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,460 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Voya Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:VOYA) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 68% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Voya Financial Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Voya Financial’s (VOYA) CEO Rod Martin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Tucson.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions | Business News – Arizona Daily Star” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0.03% or 968,757 shares. Aviva Public Limited holds 0.02% or 57,037 shares. D E Shaw And Inc invested in 0.05% or 842,276 shares. New Vernon Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 4.71% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Moreover, Clearbridge Invs Limited Com has 0.09% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 1.99 million shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.04% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 102,946 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gru, Maine-based fund reported 3,100 shares. Nordea Inv Ab owns 54,264 shares. 829,000 were reported by Adage Cap Gp Inc Lc. 39,037 are owned by Fuller & Thaler Asset. Junto Cap Management Lp holds 350,699 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc reported 0% stake. Northern Tru holds 0.02% or 1.27M shares. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) holds 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 62 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold BTX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 60.97 million shares or 15.50% more from 52.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Inc has invested 0% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 4,657 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Us Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Sg Americas reported 0% stake. Moreover, Northern has 0% invested in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 1.23M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 42,466 shares. Moors And Cabot invested in 0.01% or 58,300 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0% of its portfolio in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 48,400 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 5.19M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 5,000 shares. Axa reported 1.21 million shares. Dafna Capital Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 25,171 shares.