Voya Finl (VOYA) Shares Rose While Ancora Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding; Parsons Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $2.02 Million as Share Price Rose

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 14,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 77,918 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.88 million, up from 63,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 5,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 404,493 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.37M, up from 398,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $52.68. About 780,363 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 15/05/2018 – Voya Investment Management LLC Exits Position in Impinj; 08/03/2018 – SEC Alleges Voya Advisers Recalled Loaned Securities Before Dividend Record Dates so Insurance Affiliates Could Receive Tax Benefit; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 08/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Powell Inds Inc (NASDAQ:POWL) by 20,475 shares to 15,028 shares, valued at $571,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 55,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,096 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold VOYA shares while 123 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 139.55 million shares or 3.86% less from 145.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 5,826 shares. Charles Schwab Inv invested 0.03% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Mackenzie Finance owns 238,765 shares. 1,615 were accumulated by Signaturefd Limited Company. Natl Pension Service accumulated 6,598 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Lp reported 69,395 shares. Gsa Llp accumulated 17,973 shares. State Street Corp holds 4.80M shares. The Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Chesley Taft And Limited Co holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 35,060 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 2.01 million shares. Focused Wealth reported 2,500 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 14.07M are owned by Vanguard Inc. The Colorado-based Icon Advisers has invested 0.5% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Pzena Invest Management Limited holds 6.92 million shares.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $917.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,480 shares to 14,970 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,186 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Estabrook Capital Mgmt invested in 26,616 shares. 122,298 are owned by Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Incorporated Ca. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 1.66 million shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White has invested 2.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc invested in 311,563 shares or 3.6% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Mgmt has invested 0.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 30,010 are held by Alexandria Ltd Limited Liability Company. Northpointe Cap Lc invested 0.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Baltimore accumulated 99,852 shares. Smith Chas P Assocs Pa Cpas, a Florida-based fund reported 170,923 shares. R G Niederhoffer Capital Management invested 3.65% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 5.26 million shares. Karp Mngmt holds 0.9% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 20,244 shares. Moreover, Retail Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd has 1.62% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 25,364 shares. Broad Run Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 304,811 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio.

