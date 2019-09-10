Voya Finl (VOYA) Shareholder Zweig-Dimenna Associates Raised Its Stake; Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Lowered Dana (DAN) Holding by $12.75 Million

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 74.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 19,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 46,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 26,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.07. About 1.36M shares traded or 8.92% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Preliminary Ratings To Voya Euro CLO I DAC; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 28/03/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Next Generation Critical Illness Insurance; 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 11/05/2018 – Voya Fincl Says Deal Not Material to Financial Results; 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS VOYA ADVISERS AGREE TO REPAY CLIENTS AND SETTLE CHARGES THAT THEY FAILED TO DISCLOSE SECURITIES LENDING CONFLICT; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 7 Prelim Rtgs To Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 19.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 749,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The hedge fund held 3.09 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.83M, down from 3.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02B market cap company. The stock increased 6.29% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $15.54. About 2.19M shares traded or 8.12% up from the average. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 26/03/2018 – GKN Will Now Receive $1.77B Cash from Dana; 08/05/2018 – Dana Product Concepts for Jeep® Wrangler Put to Test in Utah Desert; 30/04/2018 – Dana 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 26/03/2018 – Dana Increases Offer for GKN’s Driveline Unit by $140 Million–UPDATE; 09/03/2018 – DANA HOLDERS WILL OWN ABT 52.75% OF CO; 09/03/2018 – Dana: At Transaction Closing, Dana’s Keith Wandell to Serve as Non-Executive Chairman; 27/03/2018 – DANA INC- INCREASED CASH PAYMENT BY 8.6 PERCENT TO £1.28 BLN ($1.77 BLN) TO GKN PLC – A 2 PERCENT OVERALL IMPROVEMENT ON ORIGINAL AGGREGATE DEAL TERMS; 29/03/2018 – DANA COMMENTS ON DECISION BY GKN HOLDERS; 30/04/2018 – Dana Sees FY Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $3.05; 09/03/2018 – Dana Expects to Complete Transaction in Second Half of 2018

Analysts await Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.77 per share. DAN’s profit will be $109.30M for 4.63 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Dana Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold DAN shares while 72 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 131.30 million shares or 0.01% more from 131.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Financial Assocs Inc owns 38 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shell Asset reported 31,497 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 0% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) or 15,050 shares. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 3.45 million shares. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 42,063 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 125,944 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) invested in 221 shares. Trust Company Of Vermont holds 85 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.06% or 44,205 shares. Aqr Management Limited holds 1.74 million shares. Weiss Multi, a Alabama-based fund reported 250,000 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 326,534 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 130,888 are held by Clearbridge Ltd Llc. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.06% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) or 155,200 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs owns 0.04% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 54,457 shares.

More notable recent Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Dana Incorporated’s (NYSE:DAN) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dana Acquires Canadian Electric Truck Firm Nordresa – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dana Acquires Nordresa, Industry-leading e-Powertrain Integrator – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 115,692 shares to 2.62M shares, valued at $33.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novagold Res Inc (NYSEMKT:NG) by 514,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Consol Energy Inc New.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 60,470 shares to 18,530 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 51,507 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,890 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).