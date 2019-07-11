Voya Finl (VOYA) Shareholder Zweig-Dimenna Associates Boosted Its Holding by $959,077; As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Market Value Rose, Holder Truenorth Has Lowered Stake

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 74.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 19,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 26,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $56.34. About 332,930 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31; 08/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 17/04/2018 – Voya Recognizes 100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance; 22/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-2, Ltd.; Issues Presale; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Voya Advisers Agree to Repay Clients and Settle Charges That They Failed to Disclose Securities Lending Conflict; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 7 Prelim Rtgs To Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 08/03/2018 – Voya Financial Named a 2018 Top Company for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues Review Of Voya Insurance And Annuity’s A2 Rating For Downgrade

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 92.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 113,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,113 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182,000, down from 122,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.14. About 4.42M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN TO GIVE FERC COMMENTS DURING PUBLIC COMMENT TIME; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF APPROXIMATELY $7.5 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Canada Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Pipeline Losses; 15/04/2018 – KMI: Horgan says Trudeau told him Feds will move legislative and fianancial measures in the days ahead. Leaves to PM to outline. #TransMountain – ! $KMI; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s: Kinder Morgan’s Sale Of The Trans Mountain Pipeline System And Expansion Is Credit Positive; 26/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Threatened to Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONTINUES TO LOOK AT WESTERN CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS IN LONGER TERM FOR M&A – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CO’S STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO A REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – BOARD HAS APPOINTED DAVID P. MICHELS AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Annual Sustainability Report

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “1 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock for Your Income Watchlist – The Motley Fool” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Court vacates FERC ruling on Kinder Morgan’s SFPP pipeline system – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Have Big-Time Upside in the Second Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Kinder Morgan Stock Is Up More Than 35% So Far in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Kinder Morgan Canada Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $519.20 million for 22.98 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Tru owns 1.11% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 195,623 shares. Cleararc Cap stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs holds 100,772 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.20 million shares. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 691,097 shares. Moreover, Calamos Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 86,811 shares. Acropolis Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 7,289 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0.01% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 5,732 shares. Avenir has invested 1.65% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Pathstone Family Office Ltd holds 160 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns has 0.04% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Paragon Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 89 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt has 28,517 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 5,394 are owned by Farmers Natl Bank.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36M and $257.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nanometrics Inc (NASDAQ:NANO) by 13,548 shares to 107,679 shares, valued at $3.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 285,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 514,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Voya Financial Celebrates Sixth National Day of Service – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Voya Financial Inc.: A New Low Yield Preferred Stock In A Lowering Rate Environment – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The Toro Company (TTC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Sanne de Boer, PhD, CFA, Joins Voya Investment Management as Director of Quantitative Research – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On TIM Participacoes SA (TSU) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 22,706 shares to 56,111 shares, valued at $21.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 6,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,682 shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp LP has invested 0.3% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.07% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 0.21% or 2.61 million shares. Penn Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 31,456 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Blackrock Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Highbridge Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 0.09% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 161,975 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 21 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation holds 0% or 77,870 shares in its portfolio. Ajo LP invested in 0.35% or 1.36 million shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 1.75 million shares stake. Cibc Ww Markets Inc invested in 0.01% or 34,338 shares. Reliance Tru Commerce Of Delaware accumulated 6,486 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 166,103 shares.