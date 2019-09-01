Voya Finl (VOYA) Shareholder Kemnay Advisory Services Decreased Position; As Fidus Invt (FDUS) Stock Value Rose, Stepstone Group LP Has Lowered by $721,515 Its Stake

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 22.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 6,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 21,834 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 28,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.32. About 893,966 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 22/03/2018 – Voya Financial Enhances its Suite of Digital Retirement Planning Capabilities to Support the Special Needs Community; 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration; 21/04/2018 – DJ Voya Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOYA); 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS VOYA ADVISERS AGREE TO REPAY CLIENTS AND SETTLE CHARGES THAT THEY FAILED TO DISCLOSE SECURITIES LENDING CONFLICT; 22/03/2018 – Voya’s Toms Calls Market Reaction to Tariffs Surprising (Video); 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-2 Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 08/03/2018 – SEC Alleges Voya Advisers Recalled Loaned Securities Before Dividend Record Dates so Insurance Affiliates Could Receive Tax Benefit; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $367.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.14. About 151,526 shares traded or 54.53% up from the average. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2,637 shares to 13,786 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 17,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $100,557 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 185,000 were accumulated by Farallon Cap Management Limited Liability Co. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.83% or 398,709 shares. 755,110 were reported by Snow Capital Mgmt Lp. 8,011 are held by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Keybank National Association Oh owns 73,732 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 2.81 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 204,510 are held by River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 4,809 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 1.75M shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 416,333 shares. Zweig holds 0.26% or 46,000 shares in its portfolio. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.98% or 129,597 shares. Raymond James Na stated it has 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Aperio Group Ltd Liability owns 161,975 shares.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Voya Financial Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Voya Financial Releases 2018/2019 Impact Report: A Secure Financial Future for All – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 68% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Voya Financial’s (VOYA) CEO Rod Martin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Voya Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:VOYA) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Ltd Company stated it has 80,885 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Llc Delaware stated it has 58,075 shares. 229,159 are held by Bb&T Secs Ltd Co. Panagora Asset Inc accumulated 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Carroll Financial Assoc reported 5,460 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wespac Advsrs Lc reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Marshall Wace Llp invested in 69,918 shares. Eagle Glob Advsrs Ltd owns 22,980 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 210,911 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advisory Rech Incorporated owns 94,723 shares. Barnett owns 0% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 300 shares. 2,500 were accumulated by Citigroup. Regions Fincl holds 0.01% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) or 41,619 shares. Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Optimum Inv Advisors holds 0.18% or 35,466 shares in its portfolio.