Voya Finl (VOYA) Shareholder Guggenheim Capital Upped Position; Mrj Capital Stake in Packaging Amer (PKG) Boosted by $1.06 Million as Shares Declined

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 20.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 70,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 407,050 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.34M, up from 336,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.74. About 902,249 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 01/05/2018 – VOYA FINL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $0.77, EST. 85C; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd.’s Refinanced Notes; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION; 15/05/2018 – Voya Financial Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of National Day of Service; 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 22/03/2018 – Voya Financial Enhances its Suite of Digital Retirement Planning Capabilities to Support the Special Needs Community; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $97.12. About 1.41 million shares traded or 35.20% up from the average. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27 million and $166.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,440 shares to 41,688 shares, valued at $7.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 21,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,500 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Co (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jlb & Associate owns 90,922 shares for 1.91% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.02% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Lazard Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 12,730 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cleararc Cap holds 2,287 shares. Federated Pa accumulated 0% or 11,865 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp holds 1.60 million shares. Ftb, Tennessee-based fund reported 31 shares. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 2,064 shares. State Street reported 4.14 million shares. Robecosam Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 9,160 shares. Creative Planning holds 2,747 shares. Usca Ria Lc owns 49,055 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 4,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Management Lc has invested 1.7% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Olstein Cap Limited Partnership holds 1.16% or 71,000 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl holds 57 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Invesco Limited holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 5.89 million shares. Pinebridge Investments LP owns 1,453 shares. Brown Advisory Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0.09% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). First Mercantile Tru holds 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 960 shares. 39,835 are owned by Advisory. Axa holds 14,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,294 shares. 101,261 were reported by Marshall Wace Llp. Citadel Lc accumulated 1.58M shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.01% or 159,874 shares. Artemis Llp reported 1.12 million shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.09% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $172,282 activity. GILLIS RUTH ANN M had bought 926 shares worth $46,852. 1,500 Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) shares with value of $74,175 were bought by TRIPODI JOSEPH V.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Bdc Inc by 35,820 shares to 207,953 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 3,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,155 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

