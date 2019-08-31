Voya Finl (VOYA) Shareholder Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Lowered Position by $1.67 Million as Stock Price Rose; Tyvor Capital Has Trimmed Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding by $12.39 Million as Stock Rose

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 44.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 33,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 42,467 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 76,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.32. About 872,965 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Ratings; 15/05/2018 – Voya Financial Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of National Day of Service; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Voya Recognizes 100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Preliminary Ratings To Voya Euro CLO I DAC; 08/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Voya Financial

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 46.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 233,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The hedge fund held 266,183 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.16M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 5.32M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gamestop Corp New (NYSE:GME) by 466,757 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $13.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 123,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Associates Inc holds 0.04% or 8,152 shares in its portfolio. 329,543 were accumulated by Destination Wealth Mngmt. Nbt Natl Bank N A New York reported 75,991 shares. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 200,516 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 85.78M shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Management stated it has 0.18% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Amica Retiree Medical holds 8,750 shares. Jensen Inv, a Oregon-based fund reported 3.16 million shares. Community State Bank Na has 0.03% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 2,594 shares. California-based Franklin Res has invested 0.06% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Montecito Natl Bank Tru has 0.08% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 5,110 shares. Zacks Inv Management reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Communication Ltd reported 0.26% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). New York-based Pinnacle Assocs has invested 0.03% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Citizens Northern has invested 0.79% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 47,256 shares to 307,938 shares, valued at $16.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 11,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 416,333 shares. 6,677 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny. Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 500 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 19,338 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 15 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Llc invested in 9,500 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 31,300 shares. 27,000 are held by Numerixs Investment Technologies. Royal London Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 61,684 shares. Landscape Capital has invested 0.06% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). 45,095 are held by British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.01% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 166,103 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Huber Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.61% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 114,699 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt reported 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

