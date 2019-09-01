Voya Finl (VOYA) Shareholder Cna Financial Has Lowered Holding as Market Value Rose; As Intl Paper Company (IP) Shares Declined, Ngam Advisors LP Boosted Position

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 27.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 12,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 32,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 44,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.32. About 893,966 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 7 Prelim Rtgs To Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 15/05/2018 – Voya Financial Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of National Day of Service; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 16/04/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Payment of Quarterly Distribution; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Voya Advisers Agree to Repay Clients and Settle Charges That They Failed to Disclose Securities Lending Conflict; 15/05/2018 – Voya Investment Management LLC Exits Position in Impinj; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 15/03/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Intl Paper Company (IP) by 14.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 17,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 137,833 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 119,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Intl Paper Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.1. About 3.01 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/05/2018 – IP CFO GLENN LANDAU SAYS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 06/03/2018 SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – RECEIVED AN UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA-INTERNATIONAL PAPER TO BUY SMURFIT KAPPA, SMURFIT KAPPA SHAREHOLDERS TO RECEIVE COMBINATION OF CASH, MINORITY HOLDING IN COMBINED BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Reaffirms Rejection of Intl Paper Proposal; 27/03/2018 – International Paper’s Pursuit of Smurfit Kappa May Turn Hostile; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects offer from International Paper; 06/03/2018 – International Paper: Deal Values Smurfit Kappa at Total EUR8.6 Bln; 06/03/2018 – INTL PAPER CO. STATEMENT ON POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA; 04/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa earnings soar as it fights off International Paper interest; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: John L. Townsend III to Retire From Board by May 7

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $11.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 23,315 shares to 109,136 shares, valued at $12.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity (VEU) by 2.25 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 392,006 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Commns Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Oilwell Var (NYSE:NOV) by 16,034 shares to 71,195 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,142 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).