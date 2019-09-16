Voya Finl (VOYA) Shareholder Carlson Capital LP Has Raised Stake; As Home Depot (HD) Share Value Rose, Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $728,226

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 3,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 26,786 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57M, down from 30,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $233.98. About 3.17 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 114.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 393,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 738,479 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.84M, up from 344,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $54.76. About 1.31 million shares traded or 1.60% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 01/05/2018 – VOYA FINL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $0.77, EST. 85C; 10/04/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Chinese Brand Identity Created by Labbrand New York; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q Net $446M; 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED; 17/05/2018 – Voya Financial Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 30/04/2018 – Voya Multi-Manager Intl Equity Adds Rio Tinto, Exits RELX; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Ratings; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldman swaps Prudential for Voya on Conviction List – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Voya Financial Releases 2018/2019 Impact Report: A Secure Financial Future for All – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “PPR – $.0260 August Dividend – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Voya Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:VOYA) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $100,557 activity.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $6.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc by 785,003 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $33.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 128,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,238 shares, and cut its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold VOYA shares while 123 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 139.55 million shares or 3.86% less from 145.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP holds 102,728 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Us Natl Bank De has 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 28,839 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 24,714 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. New Vernon Investment Management invested in 4.29% or 39,321 shares. Korea Inv accumulated 276,910 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 170,658 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability has 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 3,851 shares. Highland LP accumulated 0.16% or 50,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 19,033 shares. Focused Wealth Management owns 0.04% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 2,500 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com accumulated 7,579 shares or 0% of the stock. Samlyn Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2.24M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Co holds 48,198 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Lc owns 8,665 shares. Capwealth Advisors Limited reported 92,629 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Advsr has invested 0.88% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Invesco Ltd holds 0.22% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 4.53M shares. Yhb Inc has 1.59% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 47,993 shares. Old Point And Fincl Svcs N A stated it has 2,127 shares. Syntal Prtnrs Lc has 8,690 shares. Daiwa Grp holds 76,843 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Washington Trust stated it has 139,083 shares. Natl Registered Investment Advisor, Texas-based fund reported 12,228 shares. Miller Howard Investments owns 338,736 shares for 2.07% of their portfolio. Notis holds 1.31% or 13,330 shares. 1.47 million are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. First Heartland Consultants accumulated 0.24% or 4,781 shares.