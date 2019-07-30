Voya Finl (VOYA) Shareholder Brookside Capital Management Has Increased Its Position by $22.26 Million; Sterneck Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Intel (INTC) by $578,230 as Market Value Declined

Sterneck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 46.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterneck Capital Management Llc sold 10,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,707 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $682,000, down from 23,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterneck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 21.90M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – INTEL CORP’S GLOBAL INVESTMENT ORGANIZATION ANNOUNCED NEW INVESTMENTS TOTALING $72 MLN IN 12 TECHNOLOGY STARTUPS; 06/05/2018 – Tweak Town: Intel could unveil its new graphics card at CES 2019; 08/05/2018 – Inbox: Senate Intel Committee Releases Unclassified 1st Installment in Russia Report, Updated Recommendations on Election Security; 07/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Presses Witnesses on Security Clearance Process; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 30/04/2018 – Intel Saffron AI Speeds Issue Resolution for Manufacturing, Software and Aerospace; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee Members to Hold Press Conference Tuesday to Preview Election Security Findings; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 180.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 454,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 705,860 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.27M, up from 251,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $56.87. About 807,469 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 22/03/2018 – Voya Financial Enhances its Suite of Digital Retirement Planning Capabilities to Support the Special Needs Community; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd.’s Refinanced Notes; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 08/03/2018 Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Voya Financial; 08/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 08/03/2018 – Voya Financial Named a 2018 Top Company for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 28/03/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Next Generation Critical Illness Insurance; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 158,632 shares to 882,000 shares, valued at $84.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 1.08 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590,427 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (Put) (VGK).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $172,282 activity. On Thursday, February 28 GILLIS RUTH ANN M bought $46,852 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 926 shares. 1,500 shares were bought by TRIPODI JOSEPH V, worth $74,175 on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Gluskin Sheff And accumulated 42,467 shares. Aperio Group Lc invested 0.03% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa holds 0% or 11,045 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 34,406 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Monarch Prns Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 129,597 shares stake. Focused Wealth Management reported 2,500 shares stake. 7,136 were accumulated by Jefferies Group Inc Limited. Corsair Capital Lp holds 5.3% or 345,774 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 4.12 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 100 shares. Fil Ltd owns 1.11M shares. Fjarde Ap holds 66,920 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has 0.02% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 141,403 shares.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.28B for 11.13 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.