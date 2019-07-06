Voya Finl (VOYA) Position Has Upped by Brookside Capital Management Llc; Fmr Holding in Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Decreased by $15.03 Million

Fmr Llc decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 79.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 626,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 158,599 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, down from 784,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $25.49. About 101,758 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 9.77% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 08/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice President and Director of Cash Management; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q EPS 12c; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice Pres and Director of Cash Management

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 180.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 454,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 705,860 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.27M, up from 251,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.88. About 514,939 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Preliminary Ratings To Voya Euro CLO I DAC; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 22/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-2, Ltd.; Issues Presale; 11/05/2018 – Voya Financial To Acquire Pen-Cal Administrators; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To 7 Classes From Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 17/05/2018 – Voya Financial Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Voya Financial

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on July, 25 after the close. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 19.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.46 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $28.18 million for 11.59 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $2.22 million activity. 5,000 OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) shares with value of $125,350 were bought by Lloyd John K.

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (NYSE:IRS) by 256,104 shares to 885,323 shares, valued at $9.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 134,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX).

