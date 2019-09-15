Voya Finl (VOYA) Market Value Rose While Corsair Capital Management LP Decreased Position by $1.52 Million; Melvin Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Holding in Align Technology (ALGN) as Stock Declined

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 7.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 27,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 318,180 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.60 million, down from 345,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $54.76. About 1.34 million shares traded or 3.54% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 08/03/2018 – Voya Financial Named a 2018 Top Company for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q EPS $2.50; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs; 11/05/2018 – Voya Fincl Says Deal Not Material to Financial Results; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Voya Advisers Agree to Repay Clients and Settle Charges That They Failed to Disclose Securities Lending Conflict; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Voya Financial; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-2, Ltd.; Issues Presale; 08/03/2018 – SEC Alleges Voya Advisers Recalled Loaned Securities Before Dividend Record Dates so Insurance Affiliates Could Receive Tax Benefit

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.43 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $177.47. About 1.21M shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms 2Q and Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC ALGN.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO $295; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element Intraoral Scanner; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN SAYS SDC SEEKS TO BLOCK INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 25/04/2018 – Align Technology to Introduce Two New iTero Scanners Featuring Greater Power and Portability; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q Rev $460M-$470M; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.06; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – UPDATED ITS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL REVENUE GROWTH RATE TARGET FROM A RANGE OF 15-25% TO A RANGE OF 20-30%; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Hosts 2018 Investor Day

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 4.48% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.34 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $196.50M for 9.78 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

