Voya Finl (VOYA) Market Valuation Rose While Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Decreased Position by $1.67 Million; Holder Cantillon Capital Management Has Upped Aon Plc (AON) Position

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 44.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 33,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 42,467 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 76,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 45,035 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 08/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Voya Advisers Agree to Repay Clients and Settle Charges That They Failed to Disclose Securities Lending Conflict; 15/05/2018 – Voya Investment Management LLC Exits Position in Impinj; 08/03/2018 – Voya Financial Named a 2018 Top Company for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives; 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 15/05/2018 – Voya Financial Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of National Day of Service; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82M, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $195.1. About 107,419 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Voya Financial Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 68% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Voya Financial Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Financial Announces Agreement With ADP to Provide Integrated Employee Benefits Solutions – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $100,557 activity.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 6,363 shares to 28,523 shares, valued at $33.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 530,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.05% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.01% or 37,400 shares. Vanguard Gp has invested 0.03% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Regions Fin Corp holds 0% or 57 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management owns 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 61,684 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.2% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 140,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.05% or 2.39M shares in its portfolio. Bluemar Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 168,796 shares. New York-based Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). 1.17 million are held by Bridgeway Capital. Nuveen Asset Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 15,833 shares. Round Table Services Ltd Company holds 5,812 shares. British Columbia Inv Management Corporation has 45,095 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.